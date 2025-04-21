Gege confirms Angel's true origin in Jujutsu Kaisen

The Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition in Osaka commenced on April 19, 2025, and will continue until June 9. The exhibition features exclusive merchandise and experiences that the fans got to see during the manga's weekly serialization. One of these experiences was the interview with Gege Akutami, where he answered some burning questions, including one regarding Angel.

Gege stated during an interview that Angel was a sorcerer from the Middle East. However, the author didn't reveal much about her because there wasn't any interaction between Japan and the Middle East during this time. The concept of 'Angel' was also not used with any inspiration, as Gege chose to make this character an angel on a whim.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Explaining the origins of Angel

As claimed by Gege Akutami during the Jujutsu Kaisen Osaka Exhibition, the Heain Era sorcerer named Angel (who later reincarnated inside the body of Hana Kurusu) was a Middle Eastern female sorcerer. Her face wasn't revealed in any of Sukuna's flashbacks because there wasn't any direct relationship between the sorcerers of Japan and the Middle East during that Era.

The author might not have put much thought into her character because of how little information the interview revealed about her. The author also tossed around the concept of having an angel as a character, revealing that Hana got her wings and halo since she had a cursed spirit inside her named 'angel.' This proved that she was just created on a whim to be introduced as a part of the Culling Game.

Gege Akutami also didn't mention anything abour her appearance, as Angel's face was never revealed in the series, or anything regarding her relationship with Sukuna, other than the fact that she despised the King of Curses for who he was (which was already revealed in the manga series during the Culling Game Arc).

Angel's role in Jujutsu Kaisen

Angel (the mouth below the right eye) as seen in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/ Shueisha)

Angel is one of the supporting characters introduced during Jujutsu Kaisen's Culling Game Arc. The character was known for her cursed technique, the Technique Extinguishment, which allowed Angel to nullify any cursed technique, barriers, and even cursed tools.

During the Culling Game Arc, Angel was reincarnated inside the body of Hana Kurusu, an ordinary girl, and was the only cursed spirit who developed a symbiotic relationship with her source (as Hana had full control over her body and Angel only appeared as a mouth on Hana's face).

Hana Kurusu as seen in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/ Shueisha)

The character was also expected to liberate Gojo Satoru from the Prism Realm, however, Itadori and his group freed their teacher without her. The only thing known about Angel's past as a sorcerer was the fact that she despised Sukuna, and her hatred was alive even after thousands of years.

So, during Jujutsu Kaisen's Culling Game Arc, her role was to witness the demise of Sukuna. Fortunately, she eventually saw this when Itadori and his friends exorcised Sukuna out of Megumi's body, putting an end to the King of Curses.

Final thoughts

Angel was involved in killing Sukuna with her team during the Heian Era, meaning that she at least deserved a face reveal. However, as expected, Gege showed that there wasn't much inspiration behind her. This might be a reminder of how rushed the entire manga felt, as Gege might have just combined some random elements to create a battle shonen series.

