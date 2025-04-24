Geto's dialogue in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 foreshadowed the Shinjuku Showdown Arc (& Gege's latest comments prove it)

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen has many notable inspirations from real life, with Shibuya and the infamous Shibuya incident being the prime example of the series' reach and popularity. Besides Shibuya, Shinjuku remains another notable site for the fandom, especially due to its significance in the story's events.

Shinjuku was chosen as the site for Sukuna and Gojo's final showdown, a decision that seemed rather abrupt given the relevance of the location within the story's lore. During Akutami Gege's recent exhibition, he revealed that Geto's dialogue in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 made Shinjuku the final battleground.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Shinjuku's significance in Geto's plan and the series' timeline

Jujutsu Kaisen's story has referenced numerous locations such as the Shinjuku ward, Kyoto, and Shibuya throughout its 271-chapter run. Although most of these locations served as a base for the jujutsu sorcerers, Shinjuku became the ground zero and the culmination point of the conflict started by Geto during the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Shinjuku was initially mentioned as the "crucible" for curses and one of the two sites targeted by Geto during his "Night Parade of a Hundred Demons." Shinjuku's somewhat remote location from Tokyo Jujutsu High serves as one of the biggest motivators in its selection by Geto. However, the site's overall significance within Japan and the jujutsu society made it into the best distraction Geto could ask for.

Geto as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Shinjuku and Kyoto are both integral locations for the jujutsu society. While the former is heralded as a sacred land of jujutsu, the latter is seen as the crucible and a breeding ground of cursed spirits. Although Shinjuku itself holds fewer civilians compared to Kyoto, its smaller area and status as a commercial hub made it one of the biggest targets in Geto's terror attacks.

On a similar note, Shinjuku also served as the first site where Geto launched an actual attack against Gojo. This notion was later corrupted by Kenjaku and devolved into a much more sinister yet meaningless plot. Gege's latest comments during a series' exhibition in Osaka confirmed many things, including the reasoning behind choosing Shibuya as the final battleground.

Gojo, as shown in the anime (Image via Mappa)

Evidently, Geto's declaration against Kyoto and Shinjuku fed into the decision that the latter would be the final battleground. Shinjuku's overall status as the crucible of curses made it into a base for Sukuna, who might've used the curses to enact the "Bath ritual."

Thematically, the Shinjuku Showdown arc serves as the final part of the cycle, which began with Geto's act of terror as well as the final battle between Sukuna and Yuji. This made Yuji into the ultimate curse that survived the crucible for curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended on September 30, 2024, with many questions remaining unresolved to this date. Given that the studio has already included extended scenes in season 2, a lot of additional information may be added in season 3 and future seasons, shedding light on the numerous rather cryptic decisions taken within the series.

