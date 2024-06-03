Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 9: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 9 is set to be released on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. The anime will be released as per its weekly release schedule, meaning that fans can expect the next episode to be broadcast on Sunday. Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime will be available to watch globally on Hulu and Disney+.

The anime's previous episode saw Fighter D and his team come up with a new strategy to defeat Kai Shion's team. Elsewhere, Koguma got injured while protecting Aizome from the monster boss, Peltrola. As for Kai, he was adamant that his brother was killed by a monster boss.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 9 release date and time

Fighter XX as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger (Image via Yostar Pictures)

According to the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the anime, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 9 will be released on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. The episode will be titled, Battle! Fever! Fighter D!

Trending

While the anime does offer a simulcast release, there will be a delay of 30 minutes before the anime's episodes are available to watch worldwide.

With that in mind, the ninth episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 1 am Sunday June 9 Eastern Daylight Time 4 am Sunday June 9 British Summer Time 8 am Sunday June 9 Central European Summer Time 9 am Sunday June 9 Indian Standard Time 1:30 pm Sunday June 9 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm Sunday June 9 Japanese Standard Time 5 pm Sunday June 9 Australia Central Standard Time 5:30 pm Sunday June 9

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 9?

Expand Tweet

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 9 will first be televised on TBS and its affiliate television networks. Following that, the anime will be available to stream online on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, Lemino, d-Anime Store, and others.

Similarly, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 9 will be available to watch online on Hulu and Disney+ 30 minutes after it airs in Japan.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 8 Recap

Peltrola as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 8, titled Should Out Loud, Cadets! saw Fighter D and his teammates successfully steal back the yellow key as they had manipulated the bell to ring sooner. With that, their team prepared for the next day.

Elsewhere, Aizome Komachi tried protecting her fellow rangers from monsters. That's when Koguma came to the rescue. Unfortunately, he got injured while fighting Peltrola.

Following that, the anime saw Fighter D and other rangers taking part in the exam the next day. Surprisingly, Koguma wasn't injured anymore. Additionally, the anime set up a fight between Kai and Hibiki as both used Burst Mode on their Dragon Gadget.

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 9?

Koguma Ranmaru as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 9, titled Battle! Fever! Fighter D! will most likely resume the battle between Hibiki Sakurama and Kai Shion. Their battle may likely reveal Kai's backstory, unveiling more about the monster that killed his older brother.

Meanwhile, the anime could also reveal what happened with Koguma. He was injured while trying to fight Peltrola, however, he seemed fine now. Thus, there is a possibility that the Koguma that appeared for the exam wasn't Koguma but Fighter XX. With that, fans can hope to learn more about the Fighter and her origins.

Related Links