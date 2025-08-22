Going Merry's death in One Piece was because of enemy ships, but not the Thousand Sunny

Few events in One Piece's expansive and intensely emotional universe have had as much of an impact as the Going Merry's demise. This was more than just a ship to many fans; it was a cherished crew member and a reminder of the Straw Hat Pirates' modest origins.After what happened at Enies Lobby, watching it burn was like bidding farewell to a close friend. Despite being tragic, Going Merry's passing was a turning point that illustrated the development of the narrative as well as the growing peril of the Grand Line. It was about survival rather than merely narrative drama.Oda’s reasoning behind the Going Merry’s death in One PieceOne Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has publicly discussed his decision to retire the Going Merry. Oda didn't initially plan to remove the ship from the narrative. But it soon became apparent that the Merry wouldn't make it to the conclusion of the journey as the Straw Hats' adversaries gained strength and started to sail sophisticated, heavily armed ships.Oda stated in a 2013 interview that he was compelled to make a decision due to the increasing might of enemy ships, such as Big Mom's Queen Mama Chanter and Whitebeard's Moby Dick. The Straw Hats required a ship that could match the threat in order to stay competitive.Also read: One Piece's Hachinosu: What is Rocks D. Xebec's Pirate Paradise?The Thousand Sunny, Franky’s engineering masterpiece, became the necessary upgrade. Durable, fast, and equipped with impressive weaponry, it was designed to survive the New World. But while it made sense logically, letting go of the Going Merry wasn’t easy.Oda himself admitted that many of his characters seem to act independently, and Merry was no different. Its presence had become so emotionally significant that parting ways meant giving the story a massive emotional weight.The bittersweet farewell of the Going MerryTherealhankhill @TherealcarluLINK@sandman_AP The whole saga with the Merry did a good job of showing how unprepared the Strawhats were to tackle the Grand line. This is what made Water 7 such a great arc because this is the arc where the Strawhats first learned that they need to step up their game.The writing was on the wall long before Going Merry’s death. Throughout their journey, the Straw Hats’ first ship had taken incredible punishment. Wapol took a bite out of it in Drum Island. Bellamy nearly destroyed it during the Jaya arc.The journey up the Knockup Stream to Skypiea, and the crash landing that followed, only added to the damage. The Merry was critically damaged by the time the crew arrived at Water 7. Despite their emotional attachment to the ship, it was no longer practical for them to rely on it.Also read: New One Piece opening breathes fresh life into the Egghead Arc climaxBy transforming this change into its own arc, Oda skillfully incorporated it into the narrative. In addition to introducing Franky and moving the plot along, the Water 7 and Enies Lobby arc dealt with the inevitable end of the Merry family.Additionally, the ship's speech, which revealed its spirit, the Klabautermann, strengthened the notion that it was more than simply a ship but a living member of the crew. This made the Straw Hats' Viking funeral, which they gave with love and reverence, all the more heartbreaking.ConclusionJesterX @JesterX19LINK@sandman_AP One of the saddest moment in One Piece. I still remember Going Merry turn into spirit form just to fixed herself so the straw hat crew can continue their journey for a little longer. 😭One of the most memorable and heartbreaking scenes in One Piece's history is the Going Merry’s death. Saying farewell to the past, to nostalgia, and to a piece of the crew's soul was more important than simply upgrading to a better ship.Oda's choice produced a moment of unadulterated emotional impact despite being based on both narrative logic and calculated timing. Fans still recall the Merry as a companion lost at sea rather than as an item. And in a story filled with powerful moments, that’s a legacy few ships can claim.Also readOne Piece episode 1140 review: Toei delivers stunning animation as Luffy's Gear Fifth saves Bonney from Kizaru's strikeOne Piece's latest Shakky revelation gives this God Valley panel an entirely new meaningOne Piece episode 1141: Release date and time, where to watch, and more