  One Piece's latest Shakky revelation gives this God Valley panel an entirely new meaning

One Piece's latest Shakky revelation gives this God Valley panel an entirely new meaning

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 18, 2025 12:42 GMT
One Piece
One Piece's latest Shakky revelation gives this God Valley panel an entirely new meaning (Image via Toei Animation)

The God Valley Incident has long been one of the most contentious mysteries in the constantly changing One Piece universe. According to recent manga disclosures and contentious online discussions, the so-called "treasure" of Hachinosu and God Valley may have been Shakuyaku, or Shakky.

What once seemed like a deadly serious chapter has now turned wildly unexpectedly into one of One Piece’s funniest unintentional love comedies. What was once speculated to be a clash over Devil Fruits or ancient weapons might just have been pirates fighting over a woman.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The real “Treasure” of God Valley in One Piece

also-read-trending Trending

The new panel translations and community observations have added rich layers of irony to the original God Valley confrontation. A closer look reveals that the chaotic infighting among Rocks Pirates, Big Mom, Whitebeard, Captain John, Stussy, and even Rocks D. Xebec himself may not have been over treasure chests or mythical fruits at all.

Instead, several characters were apparently trying to claim Shakky, referred to repeatedly in vague terms as a “crown jewel” or “treasure.” Fans now see that the drama wasn’t about riches but love and delusion. This shift in interpretation comes from a string of panels emphasizing how the inhabitants of Pirate Island came to see Shakky as “an irreplaceable crown jewel.”

And while Big Mom loudly claims “it’ll be mine,” and Whitebeard warns Rocks not to “lose sight of the goal,” characters like Stussy are clearly caught up in a romantic misreading of events. Stussy thinks Whitebeard is also after Shakky, leading to hilarious confusion, but the irony is that Whitebeard might actually be focused on the real objective, likely the Devil Fruits or a deeper World Government secret.

Romance, misunderstandings, and total chaos

Even more entertaining is the apparent obliviousness or single-mindedness of other players. Captain John, for instance, seems solely interested in Shakky. Kaido dismisses Big Mom’s interest, suggesting whatever “it” is would be pointless in her hands, possibly referring to the complexity of Devil Fruits, or subtly mocking the absurdity of the situation.

The only consistent thing is that Rocks' crew, notorious for their infighting, completely fell apart under the weight of ego, romance, and misplaced priorities. In hindsight, the vagueness of the dialogue in the English translation may have hidden the absurdity.

As noted by translator Artur of the Library of Ohara, the Japanese version’s intent, including double meanings and puns, makes it more apparent that the confusion was part of the joke. The God Valley Incident is now more than simply a One Piece historical flashpoint; with proper context and reflection, it's almost a beautiful farce.

Final thoughts

Ultimately, this discovery highlights the series's distinctiveness: its capacity to combine humor and extensive worldbuilding without compromising. Oda's deft handling of narrative suspense and human silliness is demonstrated by the notion that one of the most famous battles in history might have partially erupted over Shakky, a bartender and former pirate empress.

Fans can anticipate more humorous and revolutionary surprises as the show proceeds to solve its biggest secrets. The friends (or girlfriends) viewers battled with along the way might actually be the true prize.

