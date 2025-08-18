  • home icon
One Piece episode 1141: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 18, 2025 00:30 GMT
One Piece episode 1141: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Toei Animation)
One Piece episode 1141: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Toei Animation)

The Egghead Arc's fierce action is carried over into One Piece episode 1141. In the story of One Piece, things get really exciting following Luffy's clash with Saturn and the emergence of the Giant Warrior Pirates. Get ready for some deadly threats and never-before-seen alliances for the Straw Hat Pirates as well.

One Piece Episode 1141 will air officially at 11:15 pm JST on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Right after, it will stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix worldwide consecutively. Don't miss these significant twists in the arc that will take place in One Piece episode 1141.

One Piece episode 1141 release date and time

Japanese television will premiere One Piece episode 1141 on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. Soon after, fans outside of Japan will be able to stream the show, depending on their location. The following time will mark the episode's global availability:

Time zonesRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific Daylight TimeSundayAugust 24, 20257:15 am
Eastern Daylight TimeSundayAugust 24, 202510:15 am
British Summer TimeSundayAugust 24, 20253:15 pm
Central European Summer TimeSundayAugust 24, 20254:15 pm
Indian Standard TimeSundayAugust 24, 20257:45 pm
Philippine Standard TimeSundayAugust 24, 202510:15 pm
Japanese Standard TimeSundayAugust 24, 202511:15 pm
Australia Central Standard TimeSundayAugust 24, 202511:45 pm
Where to watch One Piece episode 1141

Dr. Vegapunk and Saint Saturn as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)
Dr. Vegapunk and Saint Saturn as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Once One Piece episode 1141 is released in Japan, fans in most parts of the world can watch it on Crunchyroll or Netflix.

New episodes of the Egghead Arc are also available to Netflix users as soon as they air, though Crunchyroll uploads them about a couple of hours after the Japanese broadcast. However, it is still not mentioned if Netflix will have the latest episodes of the series following the Egghead Arc.

One Piece episode 1140 recap

Gear 5 Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)
Gear 5 Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Pacifistas try to kill Kuma and Bonney as Luffy re-enters the fray in Gear 5. Then, Atlas informs Bonney that she can command the Pacifistas to aid in their escape since Vegapunk has covertly coded their authority chip to obey her commands over the Five Elders if she is in greater danger.

Luffy stops Kizaru from killing Kuma and Bonney, and Vegapunk reveals to Bonney that Luffy is Nika. As Dorry and Brogy arrive to rescue the Straw Hat Pirates, the new force is revealed to be the Giant Warrior Pirates.

What to expect in One Piece episode 1141 (speculative)

Dorry and Brogy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)
Dorry and Brogy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1141 will likely show the Giant Warrior Pirates beginning their assault as Brook and Lilith may move out with the Thousand Sunny, while Jinbe might head to Zoro's position, who is still facing Rob Lucci. Luffy may ask Bonney why she is crying, and she could call him Nika, which he might not understand. Luffy will likely attack Saturn, while Sanji may engage in battle with Kizaru.

The episode might feature a surprising twist when Devon and Augur could show up and express their surprise at finding Saturn, which may lead them to state that their mission is now finished. On their way to leave the island, Caribou will likely appear and might implore them to take him with them.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

