Gojo and Geto's farewell scene mirrors their respective states of mind in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen broke fans' hearts when the most powerful duo went their separate ways. The characters in question are Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto. Showcased as the best of friends, they were inseparable as students of Jujutsu High, alongside Shoko Ieiri.However, an unfortunate series of events led to Geto choosing to walk a path of his own. In other words, the dark-haired man went a completely different way in comparison to what Gojo chose. The Six Eyes user sought to protect non-sorcerers and the weak by exorcising Curses.Meanwhile, Geto was of the opinion that they were the ones guilty of creating Curses in the first place and didn't deserve protection. Interestingly, their farewell scene in Jujutsu Kaisen mirrors their mental states.Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo and Geto's mental states are reflected in their farewell sequenceAs mentioned, the scene featuring Geto abandoning Jujutsu High and his best friend Gojo mirrored both characters' mental states. The incident involving Riko Amanai was significant in causing a shift in both Gojo and Geto. But when the latter was sent on an assignment wherein he learned of two young girls being caged by the village he meant to save, something changed inside him.This also reflected in his talk with Yuki Tsukumo, where he opined that wiping out the non-sorcerers, aka the weak, would deal with Curses entirely. Thus, when he walked away from being a sorcerer, his view and later recollection of the event remained unfazed and as it was. Put simply, he remembered leaving Gojo in a crowd of people as he walked away.Jujutsu Kaisen likely used this symbolism to showcase Geto's indifference to having to leave it all behind. He seemed to have experienced a gradual shift in mindset, which overwhelmed and eventually changed him. Again, taking such a step meant leaving his best friend behind as well, given their differing views. But Geto was already at a point where he knew what needed to be done and did it.Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)On the flip side, the Riko Amanai incident and the Toji Fushiguro fight made Gojo shut himself in. He realized where his vulnerabilities lay, and to thus prevent a repeat of the Amanai incident, he sought to grow as strong as possible. While that did happen, he ended up neglecting Shoko and Geto, going for missions by himself rather than roping them in.Moving on, his learning of Geto's chosen path in Jujutsu Kaisen was a major shock to him. He demanded an explanation from the man, stating it was impossible and impractical. The white-haired sorcerer couldn't fully grasp why Geto was choosing what he did, as it was nothing but a &quot;foolish ideal&quot;. Yet he hesitated when he had an opportunity to stop Geto.Later, when Gojo recalled the moment, the scene featured him simply watching Geto walk away. The surroundings were blurred and carried a dark tone, symbolizing his reluctance and helplessness in such a situation. He was losing his best friend, the only one he had ever trusted. It was truly a dark moment for Gojo, for deep down he knew that he would one day need to face Geto in battle.In conclusionGojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)Jujutsu Kaisen showcasing the Goj-Geto farewell scene the way it did made it one of the series' most emotionally charged moments. It succeeded in capturing the contrast between each of their mental states. In Geto's case, it was gradual yet resolute discontent that was rooted in the cruelty he had witnessed. This was cemented by the ideology that Curses would die out if non-sorcerers were wiped out.His looking at Gojo amidst a moving crowd, unfazed, testified to his indifference and new commitment. Elsewhere, Gojo's view was flooded with distress and helplessness. The Star Plasma Vessel incident made him seek immense strength at the cost of connection. Watching his friend leave summed up his being unable to stop Geto and hinted at future conflict.All in all, this scene illustrated trauma defining the paths they walked - one chose destructive conviction while the other faced lonely resolve, ultimately leaving both irreparably fractured.