Gojo's latest attack in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 spoilers that were leaked earlier this week have pushed the fans to the edge of their seats. As Sukuna and Gojo continued their intense battle, Gojo tried a brand new technique to take down Sukuna.

Furthermore, the chapter brought up many tensions surrounding the results of this heated battle between Sukuna and Gojo. However, Gojo's use of a new attack also drew some similarities with another popular anime. But ultimately, it was Gojo’s trick to jot down Sukuna’s plan and act accordingly.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 reveals Gojo’s new technique that creates clones of himself

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 spoilers that were leaked earlier today started with Kusakabe explaining how Satoru Gojo’s punches work. Kusakabe and others seemed confused regarding what the consequences of the battle would be, as they didn’t know what Gojo wanted to do.

In the meantime, Sukuna and Gojo continued their fierce battle. Gojo tried to bury Sukuna under the debris but failed. Then Gojo tried to stomp on Sukuna with full power, but Sukuna dodged and tried to do the same to Gojo.

At that moment, Sukuna seemed surprised because there were several Gojo around him who were preparing to throw punches at him.

Satoru Gojo tried to stomp on Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

This new move of Satoru Gojo initially seemed similar to Naruto’s special Shadow Clone Jutsu, but after looking closely, it can be understood that it’s not similar to Shadow Clone. Gojo’s new technique seemed to have created some clones, which are actually mirages. It’s an illusion to confuse the enemy.

However, it didn’t take much time for Sukuna to find out the real body of Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231. Sukuna found out about the real body and threw a punch, but missed. Gojo jumped and stood on a traffic post. Gojo’s new technique may not have done much, but it made Gojo realize Sukuna’s plan and push him more into the corner.

At this point in the story, it seems Gojo doesn’t care about Megumi anymore, his only goal is to take down Sukuna as quickly as possible. Satoru Gojo even challenged Sukuna, saying that he would kill the latter soon enough.

Final thoughts

Myamura @king_jin_woo I was wrong about Gojo using Shadow Clones. I was actually joking but since people tend to take my words seriously, lemme clear it. The refference is most likely to Killua's speed mirrage walk. Sorry about this pic.twitter.com/3nq66N2ilA

The strongest sorcerer of Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo, introducing the new attack has caused the fandom to go into a frenzy. Fans are trying to compare it with Naruto’s Shadow Clone Jutsu and Killua’s speed mirage walk, and the debate goes on.

However, Satoru Gojo’s new attack helped him know what Sukuna was planning. At the time when Sukuna was about to get stomped by Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231, the wheel above his head spun. Later, it was discovered that the wheel needed to spin a total of four times for Mahoraga to adapt to Satoru Gojo’s Infinity Void.

Surprisingly, Gojo declares that he will take down Sukuna before the wheels turn three more times. The intensity of the battle between these two formidable sorcerers is increasing day by day.

Fans are already excited about the leaked spoilers for the chapter. They are waiting for the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 to learn in detail about Gojo’s new technique and speculate on what will happen next.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.