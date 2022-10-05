Gojo vs Naruto: Who would win in a 1v1?

Is Gojo stronger than Naruto? In his universe, Gojo Satoru is known as "the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer". In the Narutoverse, the 7th Hokage is ths stands at the top. But who would win in a 1v1?

Power Scaling has been a major topic of debate across the anime universe. Powerful characters from different anime are often pit against each other to determine the winner of a 1v1. As such, this article compares Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo Satoru and Naruto protagonist Naruto Uzumaki in a face off.

Assuming both characters are at their peak, let's find out who will come out on top.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal opinion.

The Strongest Sorcerer vs The Orange Hokage - Is Gojo stronger than Naruto?

Battle IQ

Being the most powerful Jujutsu sorcerer, Gojo is a walking target. He is viewed as a massive threat by sorcerers and curses and hence is never far away from battle. Depicted numerous times, the sorcerer is able to quickly read situations and react accordingly.

While facing Jogo, Hanami, Choso and Mahito, he was able to conceive multiple battle strategies while battling at lightning speed, protecting civilians, and reducing property damage, all while evading the four curses' onslaught.

Meanwhile, right from the beginning, Naruto Uzumaki has been in battle-like situations for the longest time. From his academy days, he has had to face terrifying opponents one after another. This helped heighten his Battle IQ as he very evidently gets better with each battle. Adding to that, the large number of fights sharpened his ability to make better decisions amidst battle.

Hence, for the first instance, it looks like a tie between Gojo and Naruto in this case.

Abilities

Gojo Satoru has a host of abilities at his disposal. He is a master at close quarters combat, in addition to having immense physical strength, speed and a superior tactical intellect. He possesses a massive amount of cursed energy and is able to use Reversed Cursed Techinques as well (self-healing ability). Although infrequent, Gojo is capable of using Black Flash as well.

His Inherited Cursed Technique, Limitless, coming from the Gojo family, makes him all the more fearsome. It allows him to control the Infinity around him and that is just Limitless's neutral form. Satoru is able to combine Limitless with negative energy (Blue) and positive energy (Red) and even both together (Purple) to create highly destructive singularities.

Gojo's Six Eyes compliments the use of Limitless. It reduces the amount of cursed energy consumed to a near infinitely small amount. Hence, he will never run of cursed energy in a fight.

Last but not least, his Domain Expansion Infinite Void - victims receive all sorts of stimuli and information endlessly, thereby halting being entirely. However, he is only able to employ this for just 0.2 seconds.

Naruto is not far behind. Being an Uzumaki clan descendent and Asura Otsutsuki's reincarnation, Naruto Uzumaki possesses a huge chakra reserve with incredible physical prowess. This boosts the numerous ninjutsu he has under his belt. His powerful life-force gives him extreme stamina, vitality, longevity and healing power. While earlier inadept at Taijutsu, Naruto soon grew to master that as well.

Upon bonding completely with Kurama, Naruto's abilities skyrocket. In his Six Paths Sage Mode, his physical prowess knows no bounds. He possesses all known chakra natures and can combine the same with the Rasengan. Not to forget, his Sage Mode gets further enhanced when combined with the Nine Tails Mode.

Lastly, Naruto's trump card is a form called Baryon Mode. Here, he gets to access the deepest level of Kurama's power. He takes on a more fox-like appearance with Nine blazing chakra tails. When active, it takes Naruto's chakra, reflexes and power to an extreme level. However, this mode cannot be sustained for long and puts a massive drain on Kurama which could very likely result in his death.

Abilities considered, it looks like Gojo edges Lord Seventh. The reason being Gojo's Six Eyes. While a battle between the two would be very long drawn, Six Eyes' ability might just help Gojo outlast Naruto. So, in this aspect, is Gojo stronger than Naruto? Yes.

Final Results

So, all things considered, we arrive once more at the question - Is Gojo stronger than Naruto? The fair answer would be - yes, in certain situations. Given the vast number of abilities both possess, one might find a way to defeat the other.

While Gojo's Limitless and Six Eyes are major forces to reckon with, Naruto's Baryon Mode is another level of power. One thing is for certain - their battle would last a very long time given the fact that both possess massive reserves of energy.

