Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 2 will air first at 11:30 pm JST, on Sunday, April 14, 2024, on AT-X, and then on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and Aomori Broadcasting. The show will also stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA.

The first episode introduced viewers to Shouzou and Ine, an elderly couple, who turned young after eating a golden apple. Thereafter, their friends and loved ones started treating them quite differently, resulting in a mix of humorous and wholesome moments. The episode was divided into multiple segments, which was expected given the brief chapters of the manga that the anime is based on.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 2 release date and time

Shouzou and Ine as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 2 preview (Image via Gekko)

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 2 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, April 14, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday April 14, 2024 7:30 am Central Daylight Time Sunday

April 14, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday

April 14, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday

April 14, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday

April 14, 2024 4:30 pm India Standard Time Sunday

April 14, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday

April 14, 2024 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time Sunday

April 14, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday April 15, 2024 12:00 am

Where to watch Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 2

Mino in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 2 preview (Image via Gekko)

For viewers around the world, the show with English subtitles will stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA around half an hour after the TV broadcast, that is around 12 am JST, on April 15, 2024.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 1 recap

Ine and Shouzou gaze at the golden apple in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

In the previous episode, Shouzou Saitou was seen asking his wife Ine what she would do if she could be young again, as they were so poor in their youth that they did not even have the opportunity for a honeymoon. Ine said that she was content chatting with him. They then visited the apple tree they had planted at the start of their marriage, 60 years ago, and discovered a golden apple on its branch. After eating it, they found themselves turned young again, though their hair remained white.

The episode then focused on their family's reactions. Their granddaughter, Mino, and daughter-in-law, Kaede, were smitten by Shouzou's youthful looks, while their eldest son, Yoshiaki, was irritated. However, when Ine patted his head and acknowledged his efforts, it softened him, though he remained stoic.

The episode also showed Shouzou and Ine's interactions with their old friends. Shouzou became popular among the elderly women during their routine croquet games at the park, while Ine attended to the old men, serving them tea.

The Igarashis and Ine in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

Next, their friends roped them in for the Inter-town Sports Festival, hoping they would help their team, Minamimachi Neighborhood Association, defeat the Kitamachi Neighborhood Council, who had younger contestants. On the day of the contest, Igarashi Heisuke was bragging about his grandchildren, Shouta and Daiki, but they eventually lost to the Saitous' strength, talent, and coordination.

Afterwards, when Ine handed out the food she had prepared to the Igarashis, it was revealed that Heisuke had admitted his feelings for her in his youth.

As a token of gratitude, Heisuke sent some food back to the Saitous' house through Shouta. Here it was revealed that Shouta had a crush on Mino, although he did not know she was related to the Saitous. Mino was impressed by Shouta's athleticism, and after he left, expressed her wish to spend time with him.

The episode ended with the story of Shouzou and Ine's marriage. It was a love marriage which was unusual for the time, and Shouzou had to fight his father to marry Ine, who, for her part, had scared off the woman chosen to be Shouzou's bride.

What to expect in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 2 (speculative)

Shiori Saitou as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 2 preview (Image via Gekko)

Based on the preview of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 2, viewers will be getting to see a lot of things, including more background information on the time Yoshiaki was born, which may lend greater significance to the apple tree. In the present, Shouzou will be seen gifting a dress to Ine. The episode will also introduce a new character, Shiori Saitou.

