Grisha is actually a hero in Attack on Titan, but he is stuck in an evil world

Every moment in Attack on Titan is a treatise in philosophy. It is either filled with arguments for or against a certain subject. At its core, Attack on Titan tries to capture what humans feel when they face the unknown. The unknown in the series is the Titans, and viewers see how the islanders react to this formidable threat. As the series unfolds, the philosophy then changes.

During the latter stages of Attack on Titan, the core philosophy being tackled became Xenophobia and bigotry. Two people, the Eldians and the Marleyans, were both victims and perpetrators of violent bigotry. This mess was so huge that other nations also got involved in the destruction.

Another philosophical question that gets asked frequently in Attack on Titan is the nature of good and evil.

Characters that often get thrown in this debate are Eren, Reiner, and Gabi. However, there is one character in AOT that is good by all standards, but is constantly seen as a villain by fans. That character is Grisha Yeager.

Grisha is one of the few people in the series who can call themselves a hero. The only problem with him is that he is stuck in an absurdist world.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why Grisha is one of the few heroes in Attack on Titan

Grisha is so instrumental to the story of AOT (Image via Wit Studios)

As the truth of the titans emerged in Attack on Titan, the philosophy of the series shifted heavily to morality. Behind Reiner and Bertholdt's callous actions, it became clear that these people were fighting for what was right. While the root cause of their actions became clear, it did not absolve them of the evil they committed.

Most actions done in the world stem from a place of perceived right. The reality is that most actions are not always right, and the actions that are right are the ones that cause the least harm to society. This is why many characters in AOT can’t be called heroes.

Zeke opposes Eren's genocidal plans (Image via Kodansha)

Many AOT fans like to call Eren a hero, but that is far from the truth. Eren, at best, is an antihero, and considering the destruction in his rampage, calling him an antihero would be downright embarrassing. Grisha, on the other hand, is a true hero. What makes Grisha work so well as a hero is how he never lost sight of the plot.

The likes of Zeke, Floch, and Karl Fritz were ruled by their unconscious biases; so, they could never really become heroes. Grisha saw trauma firsthand with his sister’s death, and it impacted him heavily.

Instead of shielding his child from that trauma, he utilised his son, Zeke, as a double agent. However, his views change once his son turns on him and he reaches Paradis.

Grisha wants a home for Eldians everywhere, but he does not have any plan for world domination. He just wants a place for his people. This is why Grisha fights. When he realizes what Eren is about to do, he is overcome by regret and tells Zeke to try and stop Eren.

Final thoughts

Grisha was the first person in Attack on Titan to break out of the cycle of unending hate. He was able to do this because he lived in both Paradis and Marley. Eren, who lived on both sides of the aisle, was unable to foresee any middle ground.

Zeke is no different from Eren, as he sees his ideology above anything. That ideology means humans are dispensable.

