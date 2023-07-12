Helck episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Helck episode 2 is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2023. On July 12, the anime's first episode, titled Helck the Hero, debuted, giving the general plot of the series. The anime series is set in a world populated by humans and demons.

However, three months before the set story timeline, the Demon Lord was defeated by a lone human hero. As a result, humans celebrated their victory and claimed the Demon Lord's territory.

However, three months later, in the present story timeline, the Demon realm quickly organized a tournament to choose their next Lord. But as the competition was underway, a strange competitor—a human hero by the name of Helck—quickly advanced through it.

Now that Helck is rising quickly and is a human hero, what will the demons do? Fans are thus very excited for the release of Helck episode 2 after watching the first episode of the anime.

The tournament's final stage will be revealed in Helck episode 2

Release date and time, where to watch

As previously stated, Helck episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, July 19, at 1:29 am JST as part of this season, which includes two cours. Helck episode 2 will be broadcasted on Nippon TV, the AnichU programming block on NTV, and other networks. Later, the episode will also air on AT-X, BS NTV, and other Japanese channels.

On the other hand, international viewers can watch Helck episode 2 as it airs in Japan on HIDIVE in select areas, as previously announced by the streaming platform.

Given that release times vary depending on location and time zone, Helck episode 2 will be available on the dates listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 9:29 am, Tuesday, July 18

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 12:29 pm, Tuesday, July 18

British Summer Time (BST): 17:29 pm, Tuesday, July 18

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 18:29 pm, Tuesday, July 18

India Standard Time (IST): 21:59 pm, Tuesday, July 18

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 12:29 am, Wednesday, July 19

Japan Standard Time (JST): 1:29 am, Wednesday, July 19

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 1:59 am, Wednesday, July 19

A quick recap of Helck episode 1

Helck episode 2 release date (Image via Satelight)

The first episode of the anime began with a general gist of the anime. Following that, Vermilio The Red, the tournament's manager (through which the next Demon Lord will be chosen), and Hon, the submanager, were introduced. Hon and Vermilio were discussing the tournament when Vermilio asked how it was going. Hon responded by showing Vermilio the tournament candidates, followed by Helck.

Given that humans are mortal enemies of demons, Vermilio was enraged when Hon revealed that Helck was from the human realm. However, because Helck has now participated in the tournament and signed the Deep Green Contract, he cannot harm anyone outside of the participants, nor can anyone harm him.

Hearing this, Vermilio became furious. To learn more about Helck, Vermilio dispatched the demon spy Asta. Asta visited the human settlement, but there was not a human soul nearby.

Helck episode 2 release date (Image via Satelight)

The action then returned to the tournament games, where Hon (as agreed with Vermilio) decided to create several stages in addition to fighting. Hon changed them by adding new ones, like constructing a house of cards, which one had to pass through to get to the finals. However, as the episode progressed, Helck advanced through all stages, failing all of Hon's ideas.

Following this, it was revealed that Asta had reported Helck's reports to a twin, Ista, who reported to Vermilio that Helck was not the hero but a criminal with a large bounty on his head. Following that, it was disclosed that the hero who defeated the demon lord was Cless, Helck's brother, and that the bounty on Helck's head was placed because he killed his own brother.

Helck episode 2 release date (Image via Satelight)

It was also revealed that, while Cless was the hero, Helck was also a born hero, disclosing that they were born at the same time. As the story progressed, it was revealed that Asta visited three different towns, but none had a single human soul. However, while Ista was detailing Vermilio, Hon arrived with word that Castle Urum had fallen.

When Vermilio asked who was behind the attack, Hon revealed that it was not humans but rather something similar to them but with wings and a higher combat level. Vermilio then gave the order to prepare for the battle, as the next destination would be the demon capital (where Vermilio resides), where the attack would take place.

What to expect from Helck episode 2?

In Helck episode 2, viewers will see that a horse race with many magical death traps will be set up to throw Helck out of the tournament. However, against all odds, Helck will come out on top in the end.

Following that, viewers will see Azudora, another of the four Heavenly Kings, as well as Vermilio in Helck episode 2. Azudora will then put forth a plan to deal with both Helck and the human-winged soldiers that attacked the Urum castle.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

