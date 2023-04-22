Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Hell’s Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 5 is set to be released on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime adaptation of Yuji Kaku’s dark fantasy-based shonen manga has already garnered a lot of attention from fans around the world. After the thrilling conclusion of episode 4, fans are getting more and more excited for Jigokuraku episode 5. Fans' excitement and anticipation grow as the series digs deeper into the story of Gabimaru the Hollow's adventure.

Previously, in Jigokuraku episode 4, Gantetsusai's ambitious plan to eliminate competitors and secure the elixir was unveiled, while Gabimaru and Sagiri engaged in a desperate battle against bizarre creatures on the dangerous island.

Additionally, unexpected alliances were formed when Yuzuriha and her Asaemon executioners rescued Gabimaru, and the introduction of Toma and Chobei added further complexity to the story, revealing their tragic past and determination to claim the elixir. As tensions escalated and new threats emerged, the precarious balance of power on the island became increasingly uncertain.

Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku episode 5: A debate between the Asaemon executioner Sagiri and Genji about to begin

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Jigokuraku episode 5 is scheduled to air on April 29, 2023, at 11:00 pm in Japan. It will also stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hikari TV. Furthermore, it will be accessible to watch globally on Crunchyroll an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7:00 am, Saturday, April 29

Central Standard Time (CST): 9:00 am, Saturday, April 29

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10:00 am, Saturday, April 29

British Standard Time (GMT): 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 29

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 4:00 pm, Saturday, April 29

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Saturday, April 29

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12:00 am, Sunday, April 30

What to expect in Jigokuraku episode 5?

This really is just the beginning! It's truly an otherworldly sight!!

#HellsParadise #Jigokuraku NINPO: ASCETIC BLAZE 🤩This really is just the beginning! It's truly an otherworldly sight!! NINPO: ASCETIC BLAZE 🤩🔥🔥This really is just the beginning! It's truly an otherworldly sight!! 🔥#HellsParadise #Jigokuraku https://t.co/qwZH2jDh7R

As the third episode has adapted three chapters, up to chapter 6, from the manga, the fourth episode will continue after that. In Jigokuraku episode 5, the exploration of the mysterious island is likely to continue as Gabimaru, Sagiri, and the rest of the group delve deeper into their surroundings. They are likely to encounter more strange and dangerous creatures while searching for the elusive Elixir of Life.

The group's discoveries about the island's unique plants and the tragic fate of the first dispatch team will likely heighten the sense of mystery and danger, driving them to learn more about the island and its inhabitants.

In Jigokuraku episode 5, as the group investigates the bizarre characteristics of the island's monsters, viewers can expect tensions to rise among the characters, particularly between Sagiri and Genji. Sagiri's determination to stay and complete her mission, despite Genji's insistence on her returning home, may lead to conflicts within the group.

Furthermore, the horrifying discovery of the destroyed boats from previous escape attempts by Tenza and Nurugai will likely raise questions about the island's true nature and the possibility of a more sinister force at work. The mysterious shadows they encounter could introduce new characters or adversaries, further complicating the already perilous situation on the island.

A brief recap of Jigokuraku episode 4

In Jigokuraku episode 4, viewers witnessed Gantetsusai's ambitious plan to eliminate competitors and secure the elixir, while also learning more about his past. The episode highlighted the stark contrast between Gantetsusai's ruthless approach and Gabimaru's compassionate nature. Tensions escalated as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi hinted at a potentially greater threat from Iwakagakure.

The episode also featured Gabimaru and Sagiri's desperate battle against bizarre fish-like creatures, showcasing Gabimaru's exceptional combat skills and highlighting the differences in the characters' life experiences. An unexpected alliance was formed when Yuzuriha, the Kunoichi of Keishu, and her Asaemon executioners, Genji and Senta, rescued Gabimaru, despite his initial mistrust of them.

Lastly, the introduction of Toma and Chobei added further complexity to the story, revealing their tragic past and unbreakable bond as brothers. Their determination to eliminate all monsters and criminals on the island and claim the elixir for themselves led to more uncertainty in the already unstable balance of power.

