Himawari could reunite Boruto and Kawaki, but not in the way fans want

The latest chapter from the Boruto manga series featured plenty of exciting moments featuring Himawari Uzumaki. The beloved shinobi was sidelined for the longest time in the manga series, and the stage has been set for her to shine. She is now a Nine-Tailed Beast Jinchuriki, which was confirmed a couple of chapters ago.

Kurama has returned to the series and fans’ excitement has reached fever pitch. The protagonist subdued Kawaki within minutes, but he was forced to leave due to his Karma activation through resonance. Since then, fans haven’t seen Kawaki or the protagonist in the manga.

That being said, there is one fan theory that suggests the possibility of Himawari potentially reuniting Kawaki and Boruto in the upcoming chapters. Since fans have to wait for an entire month for a chapter release, this has given netizens enough time to formulate various theories and share them on social media platforms.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Himawari could potentially reunite Kawaki and Boruto in the coming chapters

Himawari Uzumaki might be a Nine-Tailed Beast Jinchuriki, but she still hasn’t managed to learn how to effectively use that power as of now. Therefore, it will take some time for her to perfectly sync with Kurama and draw out his true potential.

When that happens, she has the opportunity to become stronger than her father. Naruto Uzumaki was one of the strongest characters at the time who went toe-to-toe with Kaguya Otsutsuki. Himawari has better synergy and her chakra makes her the most compatible Jinchuriki that Kurama has ever had.

Currently, she is pitted against Jura. The Divine Tree entity is incredibly strong and managed to incapacitate Kawaki with relative ease. One fan on X (@Ash_Games32) came up with a theory that could put Kawaki and the protagonist on the same side.

The duo are at each other’s throats and Kawaki fully intends on killing his former best friend. He has a great deal of admiration for Naruto and would do anything to keep him safe. Momoshiki taking over his son’s body made him Kawaki’s primary target.

Kawaki and Himawari shared a close bond prior to the time skip events (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, this battle could be postponed for a short period if Himawari gets captured by Jura. Both Kawaki and Boruto could potentially work together to defeat Jura. Kawaki has a soft spot for Himawari and doesn’t intend to harm her in any way. Shikamaru informed Kawaki about Himawari being in danger. There was a moment of genuine concern and rushed towards her location immediately to help her out.

During the formative years of the show, Kawaki spent a considerable amount of his time in the home of his adoptive parents. Therefore, Jura could potentially capture Himawari and vacate the battlefield to consume her. This could give Kawaki and Boruto the opportunity to work together and save Himawari from the Divine Tree entity. This way, fans could see the duo on the same team for one last time since they have resolved to kill each other on the battlefield.

