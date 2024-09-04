Hinokizu's identity in One Piece may have been obvious all along thanks to some hidden details from Oda

One Piece has a lot of mysteries and one of the most prominent is the identity of Hinokizu, also known as "The Man Marked by Flames", as per Blackbeard. While there have been a lot of theories involving who could be this character, a recent one on Reddit suggests that the person in question could be Kadar, a Marine rear admiral at the G-2 Marine base.

While this is a far-fetched theory because many people assume that Hinokizu is probably someone very prominent in One Piece, there are some hidden details that author Eiichiro Oda has mentioned throughout the manga that give this idea a bit more validity. Furthermore, it could add to the notion that this mysterious man is hard to find, which is why Kadar being him, could be an interesting twist.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining why Kadar could be Hinokizu in One Piece

The Poneglyphs are heavily connected to Hinokizu (Image via Toei Animation).

Kadar was introduced during the Fisher Tiger flashback in the Fishman Island arc and is a Marine who fought the Sun Pirates, although their leader as mentioned earlier allowed him to escape. Shiryu has established that Hinokizu is probably a World Government agent, much like Kadar, and Laffitte mentioned that his ability "to swallow enemies with a giant user" might be due to him having a Devil Fruit, which fits with a scene in the aforementioned flashback that the Marine's ship "had been sunk".

The theory goes one step further by stating that Kadar is also the Vice Admiral Hound since he has traitor traits, such as questioning the use of the Buster Call and being the one member who went to Egghead and didn't fight. It even suggests that he has been sabotaging the World Government for a while through actions such as leaking their plan to kill Dr. Vegapunk to Morgans, emphasizing that is motivated by revenge since he perhaps is the son of one of Saturn's test subjects he gave Sapphire Scales to.

It also establishes that Hound could be the one who captured Ginny, Bonney's mother, and is eventually going to be the one who takes the life of Saturn as an irony of sorts. The Road Poneglyph that Hinokizu was in Fishman Island, so it was probably taken twenty years ago before the beginning of the story when it wasn't Whitebeard's territory, which fits with the timeline where Fisher Tiger fought Kadar.

The issues with this theory

Poneglyphs seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

One of the biggest issues with this theory is that the "Man Marked by Flames" is likely to be a much more prevalent individual in One Piece, who is going to play a prominent role in the story moving forward because this character holds a key for Road Poneglyph and is difficult to envision someone like Kadar to be Hinokizu, who is such a minor player in the story.

Therefore, it is difficult to predict what is going to happen but this theory requires a lot of peculiar factors to be true, such as Kadar being both Hinokizu and Hound within the Marine's ranks. That is hard to believe, especially considering his reputation, was capable of reaching out to people like Blackbeard and his men.

Final thoughts

While this Reddit theory does offer some interesting One Piece details that suggest that Hinokizu is Kadar, it isn't easy to believe. However, author Eiichiro Oda is capable of surprising a lot of people when push comes to shove.

