One Piece's Man Marked by Flames may have already been introduced, and it's not Jaguar D. Saul

The Man Marked by Flames has become one of the biggest mysteries of One Piece, considering how more and more fans are speculating about his real identity and more characters are becoming contenders for this man who has the last Poneglyph.

It all started with Saul, who retrieved the books of Ohara after the Buster Call and could have learned the location of the final Road Poneglyph, thus becoming the man marked by the flames in the eyes of fans. Then came Monkey D Dragon, then Masked Deuce, and the list continues.

Today, another such character has emerged, claiming the identity of the man marked by the flames, and surprisingly, he is a supporting character most fans won't even remember, Doma. Doma wears a bandanna on his forehead, which could be the biggest hint to him being the man marked by the flames.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

One Piece: Exploring Doma's character as the man marked by the flames

The man marked by the flames mentioned (Image via Shueisha)

The man marked by the flames is a mysterious person who was mentioned for the first time at the climax of the Wano arc by Captain Kidd. This man is rumored to have the last Road Poneglyph, which was once situated on Fisherman Island. The only trait known about this man is a burn mark present on his face.

According to fans, this mysterious man could be Doma, the Bohemian Knight. Doma was a notorious pirate from the New World who had a very minimalistic appearance. Although much isn't known about him, but he fought Ace when the latter became a part of Whitebeard's crew in One Piece.

Doma as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Ace defeated him, alongside his crew, after which Doma joined the Whitebeard Pirates for protection, as speculated by fans. He uses a two-sword style and has a monkey on his shoulders who wields a revolver. The reason why Doma could be the man marked by flames is because he is hiding something behind his forehead, as a bandanna covers it.

But declaring him the man marked by the flames would be trivial, so let's look at something more convincing. Although their timeline wasn't revealed, the fight against Doma and the fight where Ace defeated a warlord of the sea and was promoted to Second Division Commander could have occurred simultaneously.

Shiryu revealed a detail about the man marked by the flames (Image via Shueisha)

Portgas D Ace and joined the Whitebeard Pirates to stay away from Government officials, as warlords are World Government officers.

As confirmed by Shiryu, the man marked by the flames works for the World Government in One Piece. So, Doma, being a former warlord and having a bandana on his forehead, as if hiding some mark, fits well with him being the man marked by the flames.

Final thoughts

Saul as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

We need to consider many things before declaring Doma as the man marked by the flames. First, compared to Saul and the other speculated characters for this personality, Doma has no background that could relate him to the Poneglyphs.

Moreover, Doma's role in the series is that of a minor character. So, his being such a big personality wouldn't fit well with the story of One Piece. But if anything is possible, take this theory with a grain of salt.

