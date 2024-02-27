Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 9 will be broadcast on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated local channels in Japan, according to the anime's official website. However, due to varying time zones, most international audiences can catch the episode on March 4.

The previous episode of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! saw Minami Fuyuki and Sayuri Akino follow Tsubasa Shiki and Rena Natsukawa on their date. Later, they were all invited by Minami's mother to a Yakiniku party, where Rena realized that there were people who appreciated her hard work.

Given how the episode ended, fans are now awaiting the release of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 9 to see what happens next.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 9 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's official site and the original release schedule, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 9 is slated to release on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and other channels. Global fans, however, will be able to watch the episode with English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 4 9:45 am Central Standard Time Monday, March 4 11:45 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 4 12:45 pm Brazil Standard Time Monday, March 4 2:45 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 4 5:45 pm Central European Time Monday, March 4 6:45 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, March 4 11:15 pm Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, March 5 1:45 am Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, March 5 3:15 am

Where to watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 9

Minami, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Anime lovers outside Japan can watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 9 on the Crunchyroll platform after it airs on TV Tokyo and other pertinent networks in Japan.

However, they would require a monetary subscription to the platform to watch the episode. Other popular streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Prime Video, haven't released the episodes of this anime as of yet.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 8 recap

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 9 opens with Minami Fuyuki following Tsubasa Shiki and Rena Natsukawa on their date. She even brings Sayuri Akino as her partner on this mission.

Seeing both Shiki and Rena wearing kimonos sends Minami's heart aflutter. On the other side, the date turns into a love affair for Rena who understands Shiki better. The protagonist even gifts her a doll from an arcade game.

While observing them, Minami feels that Shiki does his best for everyone. She even respects him for showing courage and being a hard worker even in an unfamiliar place.

Rena, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

After that, Rena and Shiki are seen together watching a movie, where the former gets emotional over a scene. During a conversation, the gyaru girl finds out that the protagonist has run away to Hokkaido after a fight with his parents.

Rena Natsukawa also reveals that she hardly gets praised even though she works hard. However, she is thankful to Shiki for understanding her. Following that, Rena asks Shiki whether he has a girlfriend.

Minami and Sayuri, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

The protagonist reveals that even though he doesn't have one, he has made wonderful friends in Hokkaido who are earnest and don't make him feel alienated. Minami, who was eavesdropping the conversation, finally comes out and gets overwhelmed.

The blonde-haired girl introduces herself to Rena and reveals how big a fan she is of her. At that moment, Minami's mother arrives and she invites everyone to a Yakiniku party on the occasion of getting a bonus.

Yakiniku party, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

The Yakiniku party becomes a memorable event for Rena who realizes that there are people like Minami who understand how hard-working she is. After the party, Minami approaches Shiki and asks whether he is going out with Rena.

Realizing that he isn't, she asks him to take her on a date the next time. The episode ends with Shiki excitedly realizing that it's almost spring break in Hokkaido.

What to expect in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 9

Shiki and others, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Since the latest episode adapted Chapters 20 Part 1, 20 Part 2, and 21, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 9 will likely cover the next three chapters from Kai Ikada's rom-com manga series.

As such, fans can expect the episode to showcase several slice-of-life moments featuring Tsubasa Shiki and Minami Fuyuki. For example, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 9 will likely show Shiki going on a fishing trip at Lake Abashiri.

