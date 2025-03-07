Honey Lemon Soda episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more

Honey Lemon Soda episode 10 is scheduled for release on March 13, 2025, at 12:55 am JST and will focus on Uka's family alongside their internal issues. Episode 9 is mainly adapted from chapters 19, 20, and 21 of the manga, so fans wanting to progress can start reading the manga from chapter 22.

The previous episode explored the origin of Ishimori Uka's timid and closed nature and how her father contributed to it. Although Ishimori Uka's father misunderstood her new life with her friends, the issue was resolved by Uka and her friends' collective effort.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda episode 10.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 10: Release date and time

Honey Lemon Soda episode 10 will premiere on March 13, 2025, at 12:55 am JST and will focus on Kai's life alongside Ishimori's reintegration into her school. The series is confirmed for 12 episodes, and a season 2 has not been announced yet.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Wednesday March 12, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Wednesday March 12, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Wednesday March 12, 2025 Central Standard Time 04:55 pm Wednesday March 12, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Wednesday March 12, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Wednesday March 12, 2025 Australia Central Time 02:25 am Thursday March 13, 2025

Where to watch Honey Lemon Soda episode 10?

Honey Lemon Soda episode 10 will be broadcast on many Japanese networks, including Fuji TV, Kansai TV, BS Fuji, and TNC. Japanese fans wanting to stream the episodes can do so via Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, and BiliBili will serve as the main streaming platforms for international audiences.

A brief recap of Honey Lemon Soda episode 9

Ishimori Yoshimi, as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 9 started with a flashback where a toddler Uka is praised for being passive and rather tame. Ishimori Yoshimi, Uka's father, takes note of the praises and eventually starts safeguarding Uka's life, keeping her from ever opening up.

The episode then cuts back to the present day, where Yoshimi catches Uka exiting a karaoke venue with her friend group, all of whom resemble flashy and unruly students not up to Yoshimi's standards. As a result, Yoshimi tells Uka she'll be transferring schools and grounds her due to her protest against the decision.

Ishimori's friends, as shown in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)

Yoshimi then informs the school of an upcoming transfer while lodging a complaint about Ishimori being bullied by her classmates. Eventually, Ishimori's classmates confront Yoshimi, only to realize that he did not know about Uka getting bullied in middle school.

Elsewhere, Tomoya and Kai realize that Uka's father was one of the biggest factors in her timid and closed nature. The episode ends with Yoshimi retracting his decision while simultaneously coming to terms with Uka's new friends.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 10: What to expect?

Kai, as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 10 will start its adaptation from chapter 22 in the manga and mainly focus on Ishimori's friend group and their interactions with the now-reformed middle school bullies. Although Kai has been central to many events in the story, episode 10 will start delving deeper into his situation and family issues.

