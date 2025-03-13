Honey Lemon Soda episode 11 release date, where to watch, and more

Honey Lemon Soda episode 11 is currently scheduled for release on March 20, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. While episode 10 focused on Kai's side of the story along with a glimpse into his two separated lives, episode 11 will bring the focus to both Ishimori and Kai, progressing their budding relationship.

Episode 10 marked Ishimori's return to school after the entire ordeal regarding her school transfer. Although Kai had managed to break Ishimori out of her restrictive shell, episode 10 demonstrated Kai's attempt at creating a similar shell, distancing himself from Ishimori.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Honey Lemon Soda episode 11.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 11: Release date and time

Honey Lemon Soda episode 11 will be released on March 20, 2025, at 12:55 am JST, and will focus on the progression of Kai and Ishimori's relationship, especially since episode 10 revealed Kai also had romantic feelings for Ishimori. Honey Lemon Soda season 1 will be ending with a total of 12 episodes, with a season 2 yet to be announced.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Wednesday March 19, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Wednesday March 19, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Wednesday March 19, 2025 Central Standard Time 04:55 pm Wednesday March 19, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Wednesday March 19, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Wednesday March 19, 2025 Australia Central Time 02:25 am Thursday March 20, 2025

Where to watch Honey Lemon Soda episode 11?

Kansai TV, TNC, BS Fuji, and Fuji TV, alongside numerous other channels, will broadcast Honey Lemon Soda episode 11 on Japanese television. The episode will be available on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu for Japanese viewers.

Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, and BiliBili will stream the episode for international audiences.

A brief recap of Honey Lemon Soda episode 10

Kai and Ishimori as shown in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 10 started off with Ishimori returning to school following the events of episode 9. Eventually, her school days proceeded with the entire seating arrangement being changed, resulting in Kai and Ishimori being separated.

Wanting to get closer to Kai, Ishimori approached him and noticed his odd sleeping patterns, raising questions about his activities outside of school hours. While visiting a karaoke, Ishimori, Kai, and their entire friend group, encountered Ishimori's previous bullies.

Ishimori's bullies, as shown in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)

The bullies eventually questioned Kai's position among them, claiming that he had a life separate from his usual self. Eventually, Ishimori realized that Kai had been deliberately trying to distance himself from her. Ishimori confronted Kai after finding his workplace, demonstrating how Kai himself had helped Ishimori grow into a much bolder individual.

Ishimori expressed that she wouldn't let Kai close himself off and would keep pursuing him. The episode ended with Kai reeling under Ishimori's persistence, putting an end to his attempts at creating distance between them.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 11: What to expect?

Kai as shown in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 11 will bring the focus to both Kai and Ishimori's feelings toward each other, in an attempt to progress their relationship to its next stage.

Episode 10 ended its adaptation at chapter 24. Fans wanting to continue the story can start reading from chapter 24 itself to avoid skipping over integral panels.

