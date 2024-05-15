Horikoshi's biggest mistake in My Hero Academia final war was wasting Star and Stripe's potential, and it's not through her death

The much-awaited My Hero Academia final war has gotten off to a rocky start. With chaos reigning in society, Japan looks helpless, especially considering that few to no Heroes are now left to defend them against the rampant Villain outbreak. Allies of Japan too are hesitating to send support after witnessing what happened.

One brave Hero from the United States did take a stand against Tomura Shigaraki, but even her abilities proved insufficient. Cathleen Bates, aka Star and Stripe, at All Might's request, flew to Japan to lend a hand in the battle. She encountered Shigaraki upon entering Japanese airspace and what ensued was an enthralling clash between Hero and Villain, with the former looking to end matters swiftly.

Unfortunately, Star and Stripe and her Quirk, New Order, were not enough to dispatch the vile Shigaraki. Her screen time was brief, spanning just 2 episodes. It thus seems like creator Kohei Horikoshi possibly misspent a great character's potential, and not simply by their death.

Horikoshi could have used Star and Stripe's potential better in the My Hero Academia final war

Star and Stripe in My Hero Academia Final War Arc (Image via Bones)

Introduced during the My Hero Academia final war, Cathleen (or Cassie) Bates, aka Star and Stripe, was America's No. 1 Hero. She was the only one believed to be capable of reaching the heights All Might did. Born with a powerful Quirk called New Order. she could alter reality by touching something and calling its name.

As a child, Cassie and her family were traveling through Los Angeles towards Santa Monica by car when a pair of robbers rampaging through the city nearly killed them.

Present there, at the appropriate time, was a young Japanese Pro Hero and exchange student named All Might, who defeated the robbers and rescued Cassie and her family.

Cathleen Bates and All Might in My Hero Academia Final War Arc (Image via Bones)

Later, All Might rose to become the No. 1 Pro Hero in Japan, earning the title of "Symbol of Peace." Hugely inspired, Cassie became a Pro Hero and thus, Star and Stripe was born. She was a Hero with an incredibly powerful Quirk and impressive combat prowess. Eventually, she became America's No. 1 Hero, just like All Might was in Japan.

Coming to the main point, by doing away with Star and Stripe, Horikoshi misused her character's potential. First off, she did not come across as strong as prior word made her out to be. Granted, she did put up a good fight, but being America's No. 1 Hero, she shouldn't have gone out in the way that she did.

Deku and Star and Stripe in My Hero Academia Final War Arc (Image via Bones)

Moreover, aside from offering assistance, she had also come to Japan to meet her idol and mentor, All Might. Him saving her and giving her hope was pivotal in the birth of Pro Hero Star and Stripe. As a tribute, she modeled her outfit, physique, and even hairstyle after his.

A reunion of these two forces would have been one to watch, given that both are quite similar and are regarded as the strongest. Had it happened, it would have been an emotional meeting.

Further, with Izuku Midoriya aka Deku under All Might's wing, it would have been interesting to see Cassie interact with him. He could have possibly learned a few things about being a Pro Hero from her too.

Final thoughts

Star and Stripe in My Hero Academia Final War Arc (Image via Bones)

To reiterate, creator Horikoshi could have done better with a character like Cathleen Bates. Similar to All Might, but a breath of fresh air, the series could likely have benefitted more had she survived the encounter with Shigaraki. She had immense potential to become greater than she was portrayed.

True enough, her contribution in destroying many of Shigaraki's Quirks will prove invaluable in the long run. However, it would have been better to actually have her fight alongside the Heroes in this struggle. Additionally, even Class 1-A would have benefitted from being introduced to an international Hero.

