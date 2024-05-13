10 anime characters like Star and Stripe from My Hero Academia

Anime characters like Star and Stripe from My Hero Academia appear to have the potential to be more significant. However, for some reason, their screen time and contribution to the story are less than those of other characters.

Star and Stripe was introduced in chapter 329/season 7 episode 1, but she quickly met her end. America's No. 1 Hero looked incredible, with her quirk, New Order, being one of the series' most powerful. However, she barely made it into Japanese airspace before Tomura Shigaraki took her down.

Given her character, a lot could have been made out of her. This article outlines anime characters like Star and Stripe, who were misspent potential.

Anime characters like Star and Stripe

1) Yorozu (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Yorozu and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen's Yorozu takes her place on this list of anime characters like Star and Stripe due to the way she was mishandled. The author used her character brilliantly to reunite Tsumiki and Megumi Fushiguro. Moreover, she bestowed upon Ryomen Sukuna a powerful tool he would use later.

However, her time in the manga felt rushed, and she seemed to be there only to woo the Demon King. In the body of Megumi's sister, she could have more of an emotional impact by posing as Tsumiki. Not to mention, her intellect and battle IQ were quite impressive, and she could've been a real menace had she survived longer.

2) Helen (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Helen in Yu Yu Hakusho (Image via Pierrot)

Another one on this list of anime characters like Star and Stripe is Helen from Yu Yu Hakusho. Helen was one of Tarukane's demon pets, a powerful chimera or super-powered beast born when multiple animals were fused together. She was slayed by a younger Toguro as a display of his strength.

But this is where more could have been likely added. Helen paved the way to delve into how demons are treated differently. Also, the protagonists' enemy sparing her could have been more impactful than him blowing her away and regretting it later.

3) Karin Uzumaki (Naruto)

Karin Uzumaki in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Karin Uzumaki is among the anime characters like Star and Stripe who could have been more. Her identity as a Uzumaki was never explored, and her character was handled improperly. To be specific, her healing abilities were not treated in an appropriate fashion.

The series portrayed her character as overly obsessed with Sasuke Uchiha when it was more than that. Her abilities are the reason Sasuke survived. Moreover, with a backstory like hers, she could have been a sympathetic character with a heart full of empathy and kindness.

4) Mao (Code Geass)

Mao in Code Geass (Image via Sunrise)

Fans of Code Geass will be able to relate to why Mao is another one of the anime characters like Star and Stripe. Mao received his Geass from C.C. long before the latter ran into Lelouch. Unfortunately, it drove him utterly insane. Granted, it glimpsed what could have happened to Lelouch.

However, the arc could not shed much light on C.C.'s past. The entire thing was drawn to a close within a couple of episodes. Additionally, Mao himself was reduced to an expendable murder-happy face despite his extensive and traumatic history caused by C.C.

5) Chad Yasutora (Bleach)

Chad Yasutora in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

It might be surprising to some, but Bleach's Chad Yasutora also finds himself on this list of anime characters like Star and Stripe. While the show focuses more on protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki, it feels like his previous friendships fade into the background.

Chad is one of Ichigo's closest allies, but his character is mainly one of loyalty, and he can't seem to win when it matters most. True, he partakes in numerous battles throughout the series. However, each time he gets stronger and wins, he is soon humbled by more powerful foes like Shunsui Kyoraku or Nnoitora Gilga. It feels like he hit a wall in terms of development in Bleach.

6) Naomi Misora (Death Note)

Many will agree that Death Note's Naomi Misora belongs on this list of anime characters like Star and Stripe. To put it simply, she is just too intelligent. It is even stated that L himself admires her. But it may be due to her exceptional intelligence that creator Tsugumi Ohba sidelined her quite early.

Had he not done so, she could have likely figured out Light Yagami earlier than expected. Most of her screen time was spent looking to quit her profession to move on to get married. A small tweak could have shown Naomi in a totally new light and perhaps utilized her better.

7) Elizabeth Liones (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Anime characters like Star and Stripe: Elizabeth Liones in The Seven Deadly Sins (Image via Studio Deen)

This list would be incomplete without Elizabeth Liones from The Seven Deadly Sins. Many are disappointed with the series, as even its coolest faces could not stave off its downfall. Unfortunately, Elizabeth's character is another example of that.

Viewers of the series will agree that she existed mainly for fan service. Despite being the female protagonist, she did not serve a major purpose. Meliodas' deeds constantly portrayed her in an inappropriate light, and at one point, the jokes got a little too much. Many things could have been done with her character had she been treated like a character rather than eye candy.

8) Juvia Lockser (Fairy Tail)

Juvia Lockser in Fairy Tail (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Fairy Tail is a great anime that will continue to exist for a long time. While it has numerous plus points, it does have its downsides as well. One major issue is its handling of its female cast. It wouldn't be wrong to place Juvia Lockser among anime characters like Star and Stripe.

She did have her time in the spotlight, but despite being impressively powerful, she was reduced to a fangirl. Her character was interesting and was asking for more to be done with it, but the pleas went unheard. She could have been one of the series' top heroines, but that potential wasn't realized.

9) Nejire Hado (My Hero Academia)

Nejire Hado in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

From My Hero Academia itself, Nejire Hado is another name that can be found among anime characters like Star and Stripe. She was introduced as part of the "Big Three." Her male partners, Mirio and Tamaki, were given the opportunity to shine, but her, not so much.

Like a couple of names in the series' female cast, her looks were prioritized more. She did some great fight scenes, but they didn't live up to the previously built hype. Moreover, from the beginning, she was labeled as a "cute airhead," which might be true, but she is still a Pro-Hero and a very powerful one at that.

10) Saki Hanakago (Platinum End)

Saki Hanakago in Platinum End (Image via Signal.MD)

Concluding this list of anime characters like Star and Stripe is Platinum End's Saki Hanakago. In the series, both Mirai and Saki felt surprisingly bland. Their stronger allies did the heavy lifting, which felt disappointing as they were both supposed to be Shonen heroes.

Further, with Mirai being bland, Saki had the best opportunity to be a great female lead. But it seemed like she lived just for the former, even after the Red Arrow's effects wore off. True, she was an innocent high schooler who was not keen on mortal combat. But she did little aside from cheering on Mirai.

Even a cool-looking, powerful battlesuit could not up her contribution to the overall battle.

