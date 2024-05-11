Star and Stripe's plan to defeat Shigaraki in My Hero Academia season 7, explained

Star and Stripe's plan to defeat Shigaraki in My Hero Academia season 7 is one of the most discussed topics on various social media platforms at the moment. This is because the second episode was released today and fans have been proactive in breaking down some of the elements from the latest episode.

The top-ranked hero from the US didn't have much screen time in the series. However, her role in the recent episode was paramount. The emotional impact that was created by this character cannot be understated.

However, those who haven't watched the latest episode seem to have one question in mind - what was Star and Stripe's plan to defeat Shigaraki? The hero essentially wanted to find a way to temporarily pause Shigaraki's near-limitless regeneration and kill him with enough firepower. The latest episode gave fans insight into Star and Stripe's plan to defeat Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia season 7: What was Star and Stripe's plan to defeat Shigaraki?

Star and Stripe's plan to defeat Shigaraki involved strategic use of her New Order Quirk (Image via Studio Bones)

Cassie has always trained with her comrades, some of the country's best pilots. They all fly the X-66, which is one of the most technologically advanced fighter jets on the planet. They have incredibly destructive laser beams built into the X-66, which Cassie used against Shigaraki.

She knew that he had near-limitless regenerative powers. This meant that Star and Stripe's plan to defeat Shigaraki required massive firepower, which had to be focused on one attack.

She used her New Order Quirk to converge the laser beams that all her comrades used and directed them toward Shigaraki. She held on for as long as she could since she was waiting for a horde of missiles called the Tiamet. They are the state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles with enough destructive power that could have killed him while Cassie kept Shigaraki's regeneration at bay.

However, using her Quirk, she can only impose one rule on two objects. For a brief second, she cast a new rule wherein she pivoted the trajectory of the missiles in a downward direction where Shigaraki was. This nearly destroyed him, but Shigaraki survived only due to his pre-emptive maneuver.

He knew Star and Stripe had a plan up her sleeve but didn't know what it was. Just when she cast a new rule, Shigaraki used his Decay Quirk and dug himself a little deeper into the ground, reducing the impact on him ever so slightly that it allowed him to live.

Star and Stripe's plan to defeat Shigaraki also involved a backup plan. She knew that Shigaraki was quite troublesome, and even the likes of All Might need help in defeating him. She knew that he would attempt to steal her Quirk. Shigaraki ended up stealing her Quirk, but Cassie was quick on her feet and cast a new rule just before he stole it. The new rule essentially stated that the New Order would repel every single Quirk.

This spelled doom for Shigaraki since he was imploding as soon as he tried to use a Quirk. Star and Stripe's plan to defeat Shigaraki involved casting a new rule that would help her destroy most, if not all, of his Quirks within him. This is how Cassie sacrificed her life in an attempt to defeat Shigaraki in the latest episode of My Hero Academia season 7.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

