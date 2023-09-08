Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 11 - Release date, countdown, where to watch, and more

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 2:08 am on Japan's local channels. It will later be available for international fans via Crunchyroll's streaming service.

After many episodes, the main characters finally received much-needed attention in the previous episode, which fans really enjoyed. With three more episodes left for the season to conclude, fans are now excited to see what the upcoming episode has in store for them.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 11 will continue the untold stories of Horimiya

Release details and where to watch

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 11 is set to be released on September 9, 2023. The series follows a weekly release schedule, so fans can expect a new installment every Saturday.

After the episode airs in Japan, it will be made available worldwide exclusively via Crunchyroll's streaming service. However, the specific date and time of the international release may differ based on viewers' geographic location and time zone.

Here is the release schedule for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 11 for different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, at 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, at 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, at 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, September 9, at 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, at 8 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, September 9, at 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, September 10, at 12 am

Philippines time: Saturday, September 9, at 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, September 9, at 11:30 am

A brief recap of episode 10

In episode 10 of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, the series delves deeper into Hori's complex emotions, particularly her struggles with jealousy and possessiveness when it comes to her boyfriend, Miyamura.

Moreover, their mysterious classmate, Watabe, also takes the spotlight as his intense fondness for Miyamura unfolds in an unexpected manner. He wasn't subtle about it, from snapping pictures of Miyamura to making a whole folder for him. It was like a kid idolizing a superhero.

While others shrugged it off, Hori couldn't. She had this uncanny ability to sniff out who Miyamura had been hanging out with. When she sensed Watabe's scent on him, things exploded. She got into a fight with Miyamura and ended up slapping him. Miyamura decided not to apologize this time, creating a standoff.

The episode then took a turn as Hori realized her mistake, and in her own way, she spilled her feelings to Miyamura, and as always, he ended up comforting her. It ended on a touching note, as fans saw them walking to school together later that week and sharing a fond kiss.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 10 explored the layers of their relationship, showcasing the messy but endearing sides of Hori's jealousy and their imperfect yet heartwarming love story.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 11, viewers can expect to see a further exploration of Hori, Miyamura, and their friends' high school days. As the season does not follow a uniform pattern of adaptation, there are no spoilers for the upcoming episode.

Based on the plot of the season so far, it appears that this time the series is trying to emphasize each character one by one while also showcasing the love story of Hori and Miyamura.

Therefore, fans can anticipate the anime to delve deeper into each friend's experience in their school days and explore their relationships while continuing the heartwarming tale of friendship and love.

