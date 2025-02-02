How good is Ness in Blue Lock? Talent and abilities, explained

A very interesting player to join the Blue Lock project was Alexis Ness. He serves as a key supporting character in the ongoing Neo Egoist League (NEL). A midfielder for Bastard Munchen, Ness possesses excellent playmaking ability and is known for his close partnership with Michael Kaiser.

What he might lack in raw power or goal-scoring prowess, Ness makes up for with his ability to link with Kaiser and orchestrate impressive attacks.

What makes Ness such a dangerous opponent is his flexible dribbling skills and his incisive passing. He is an incredible playmaker with sharp passing accuracy and spatial awareness. Ness can read the game, gauge where Kaiser is, and cut through opponents to create opportunities for him.

His precise dribbling coupled with rapid decision-making makes him tough to dispossess. Till the latest chapter, he seems to lack the striker-masque ego, but that could change soon.

Ness' talent and abilities in Blue Lock

Alexis Ness (Image via Kodandsha)

Born to a family of scientists, Alexis Ness was naturally pushed in that direction. But his heart was set elsewhere - Magic. He found it in fantasy and fairy tales, for which his family overlooked him. One day, he wandered into an ongoing football match and was instantly captivated by it all. The atmosphere, the tension, the adrenaline, the ability of the players to rouse the crowd was magical to him.

Thus, little Ness tried his hand, or rather feet, at it and as it stands, he was talented. Standing at 5'11, he fit the role of offensive midfielder for Bastard Munchen. His archetype was Dribbler - players who possessed immense ball control and used this ability to wrong-foot opponents with a sudden change of direction and acceleration.

Such skill is essential to craft chances for teammates or get themselves into scoring positions after breaking through the opposition's defense. As seen in Blue Lock, most of Kaiser's attack began with Ness' dribbling and he was a vital part of his team's midfield. Connected to his dribbling, Ness was also very adept at passing, always accurate and efficient, forever having an eye to aid forwards in scoring.

Ness has showcased three passing skills so far - the Skyborn Daisy Cutter (a pass in between two defenders that slowly rises off of the ground as it travels), the Illusion Cross (a pass with several waiting options that appear ineffective and random, but actually is searching for the best option, usually Kaiser) and the Shield Flick (Ness shields the ball with his body before chipping with a backheel).

Ness' best feats, explored

Alexis Ness (Image via Kodansha)

Being in a supporting role, Alexis Ness does not really showcase feats like other players such as Kaiser (Kaiser Impact) or Isagi (Two Gun Volley). However, Ness' playstyle and role in the narrative is a feat in itself. To elaborate, he was introduced as the Bastard Munchen player who held down the lower midfield position in the team. Naturally, this hints at his strengths being offense, passing, and dribbling.

After witnessing him play, saying these are merely strengths is a bit of an understatement. Due to their history, Ness was always attached to Kaiser, on and off the field. Barring outside the field, a commendable feat, by Ness, is keeping up with both Kaiser and Noel Noa. He keeps up with the latter in the NEL games that Noa subs himself on, showcasing how quickly he can adapt.

Again, for a considerable bit, it is thanks to Ness' sharp dribbling and precise passing ability that Kaiser scores goals. This is not to say that Kaiser is an incapable player, but it cannot be denied that Ness' obsession with the Blue Rose pushes him to up his game each time, i.e., perform breathtaking plays to set up Kaiser for him to then score.

It is also worth mentioning that Ness likely possesses the highest passing in Blue Lock, standing at 97. This is similar to Kaiser's 98 shooting and/or Don Lorenzo's 99 defense. Registering such a high stat is a testament to Ness' ability and frankly, a feat, given the type of players he is up against in Blue Lock.

