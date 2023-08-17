How long is the Boruto time skip? The gap between Boruto and Two Blue Vortex explained

The highly anticipated Boruto time skip has created waves of excitement within the series' universe. This long-awaited event holds the promise of unveiling answers to perplexing questions that have plagued fans for an extended period. Within the world of anime and manga, time skips have become a familiar narrative technique, allowing characters to undergo growth or transformation and confront fresh obstacles after a substantial passage of time.
Boruto introduces a new generation of shinobi, among them being the main character, Boruto Uzumaki. A significant factor in character development and plot progression within the series is the time skip.
This time skip fills the void between the conclusion of the first part and the eagerly anticipated installment, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Read on to find out how long the Boruto time skip is.
Boruto time skip to be for a period of 4 years
As the manga enters its time skip era, fans are wondering about the duration of the Boruto time skip.
Boruto's development as a shinobi during his separation from the village would be for approximately four years. During this period, Sasuke will serve as his mentor and guide, imparting invaluable knowledge to enhance Boruto's growth in the shinobi arts. As the current situation stands, he lacks power. Therefore, his only option to progress is by becoming stronger.
Fans eagerly await the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and are thrilled to witness the return of their beloved characters after the Boruto time skip.
Boruto's training under Sasuke will prove to be challenging. During his time skip training, Boruto faces a significant obstacle — his lack of focus. He easily gets distracted and tends to take shortcuts, which could impede his progress. In order to help him overcome these weaknesses, Sasuke will need to exert great effort to keep him on track.
The End of Part 1 of the Boruto manga
In Chapter 80, titled What Dad Would Do!, the story of Boruto continues with an enthralling narrative.
Boruto finds himself accused of killing Naruto, while Shikamaru confronts Eida. As Eida's Omnipotence takes hold of everyone, an announcement by Shikamaru reveals the alleged crime of the 12-year-old, deeply affecting Sarada.
Meanwhile, Mitsuki embarks on a journey to track down his former friend and teammate. Eida, on the other hand, raises important questions regarding Kawaki's radical approach.
In this chapter, Sasuke responds to Sarada's request for protection and pledges to stand by the protagonist's side as they prepare for upcoming training during the time skip. Amidst the turmoil, Code plans revenge while Kawaki remains determined to eliminate Boruto.
More about Boruto: Two Blue Vortex
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is set to mark the official beginning of the Boruto manga time skip in Shueisha's V-Jump magazine on August 21 in Japan. On Wednesday, August 16, much-awaited spoilers and raw scans for Chapter 1 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex were leaked online.
Fans were sent into a frenzy by this revelation, captivated by the stunning visuals that greeted them one after another.
The chapter starts with the events after the Boruto time skip, transporting us four years ahead and presenting our beloved characters as fully grown individuals while also introducing the formidable antagonist Code.
With its unfolding events, Chapter 1 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has become highly anticipated, leaving readers intrigued about how things will transpire.
The Boruto time skip marks a significant moment in the series, carrying immense implications. This period will witness Boruto's transformation into a true shinobi and his journey to master his extraordinary abilities. Simultaneously, it will present him with formidable trials that will test both his physical prowess and inner strength.
