How old is Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen? The Special Grade Curse's age explored

Mahito is one of the most popular characters and one of the strongest antagonists in Jujutsu Kaisen. He is also one of the first cursed spirits introduced in the series, intent on making Itadori suffer in every encounter.

As claimed by Mahito himself, he was born from the hatred humans hold against one another, meaning that he was born millenniums ago, but there is no birth date associated with the special-grade cursed spirit.

So, how old is Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen? The simplest answer to this question would be that he is ageless, just like every cursed spirit in the series. As for his physical body and personality, they resemble a teenager with young looks and a playful personality.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series.

Exploring the true age of Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen

Mahito as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Mahito is one of the series' major antagonists, introduced in episode 7 during the Versus Mahito arc. He is responsible for the deaths of characters like Junpei and Nanami, who were close to the protagonist Itadori Yuji.

After achieving his perfect form, he was absorbed by Kenjaku (Geto) during the Shibuya arc. The series' fans wanted to know how old Mahito was in Jujutsu Kaisen, considering how young he looked since the start of the series.

Mahito was an unregistered special-grade cursed spirit, and just like other cursed spirits, the concept of age doesn't apply to him as he emerged when humans started to hold hate against each other.

He probably emerged in the world during ancient times, thus making his age ambiguous. The answer to how old Mahito is in Jujutsu Kaisen is that the cursed spirit is ageless. But his physical body seems like that of a teenager, as he has the looks of a young person.

Mahito's strength as a cursed spirit

Mahito using his cursed technique, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Mahito was one of the series' strongest characters. Being a special-grade cursed spirit, he was the cream of the crop when it came to cursed spirits, just like Sukuna and Jogo. He relied on his cursed techniques in battle, which evolved as he fought with his heart.

Mahito's main cursed technique was Idle Transfiguration, which allowed him to change the shape of souls. Changing the shape of souls, in turn, affected the physical appearances of people, thus making this one of the strongest cursed techniques in the series.

Mahito in his perfect form (Image via MAPPA)

He could also manipulate his cursed technique in different ways and more than one person's spirits to create new offensive attacks like Body Repel and Polymorphic Soul Isomer.

In his final battle against Yuji and Aoi, he awakened his true potential and achieved perfection, which he titled Instant Spirit Body of Distorted Killing. This showed his true face as a cursed spirit, as his young body was no longer visible in this form.

Mahito activating his domain expansion (Image via MAPPA)

He also achieved a Domain Expansion titled Self-Embodiment of Perfection. Inside his domain expansion, Mahito had a direct link with every person's soul that gets trapped and can use Idle Transfiguration without physically touching them.

Despite being one of the strongest cursed spirits, he met his ends at the hands of his ally (Kenjaku), and his existence was absorbed. But after Kenjaku's death, Mahito could have also been released alongside the other cursed spirits.

