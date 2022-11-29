Hunter x Hunter Chapter 397: Release date, time, and what to expect

Hunter x Hunter chapter 397 is set to be released on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 12 am JST. The manga will be made available to read for free on the Shonen Jump app and Viz Media's official website.

The previous chapter saw the continuation of the Phantom Troupe's backstory as Chrollo, along with Pakunada, Sarasa, and Sheila, put on a marvelous show that convinced others to join the group.

Having put on several good shows with their great scriptwriting and dubbing, the group started to garner some attention when Sarasa went out to find some more videotapes of Power Cleaners, however, she is under threat of being kidnapped.

Sarasa may get kidnapped in Hunter x Hunter chapter 397

Release date and time, where to read

Sarasa as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As mentioned earlier, Hunter x Hunter chapter 397 will be released on December 5, 2022, at 12 am JST. The release date and time of the chapter will vary between the different time zones, allowing most international fans to read the chapter on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 397 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, December 4

Central Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 4

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 4

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 4

Central European Time: 4 am, Sunday, December 4

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am, Sunday, December 4

Philippine Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, December 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, December 5

Sarasa breaking the ice between Chrollo and Uvojin (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter fans can read the manga for free on Viz Media and MANGA Plus' official websites. The same will be available on the Shonen Jump app from Viz Media and the Manga Plus app from Shueisha.

The Shonen Jump app has the first and latest three chapters of any manga available to read for free, while the other chapters are available to read via subscription.

Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus app has all the chapters available for free. However, one can only read a chapter once.

What to expect from Hunter x Hunter chapter 397?

Chrollo and Uvojin as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 397 could follow Sarasa as she goes deep into the Uga Forest. She knew of a location with a lot of corporate trash. Sarasa believed that if she were to look carefully, there was a good chance that she was set to find at least one videotape of Power Cleaners.

The previous chapter also saw Uvojin, Machi, Feitan, and Phinks join the rest of the group as they all now collaborated together to work on their voice-acting for the Power Cleaners screenings. The voice-acting group itself is the foundation stone for the formation of the Phantom Troupe, as the members themselves were trying to think of a name.

Thus, the upcoming chapter could see the members of the group fight the kidnappers in order to free Sarasa, which in turn could lead to the Phantom Troupe's origins.

What happened last time?

Chrollo as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 396, titled Founding: Part 2, saw Uvogin, Phinks, Feitan, and Machi being impressed by Chrollo's efforts as all of them recognized his talents and asked him to join the group.

Chrollo showed outstanding leadership in managing the event when the recording and audio went haywire as he took to the stage and decided to dub the episode then and there, in front of the audience. His words themselves were more than enough to move the audience.

