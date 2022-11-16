Hunter X Hunter fans relieved as Togashi resumes posting art from the new chapters

With Hunter X Hunter back after a four-year-long hiatus, fans have been excited for every new update from mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi. The series has been releasing new chapters on a weekly basis, with chapter 394 being released on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Fans of the series have long since been concerned with the mangaka’s health, which deteriorated drastically due to the physical stress that comes with illustrating manga panels. Togashi’s latest tweet on his Twitter account revealed a panel from the upcoming chapter, which has hyped fans up in anticipation of what Hunter X Hunter has in store for the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Hunter X Hunter manga.

Twitter fans cheer as Togashi shares a panel from the upcoming Hunter X Hunter chapters

The premise of the Twitter post

Togashi posted a section of the manga panel from the chapter he is working on. The caption added to the post confirmed that he has completed chapters 398 and 399, although there seems to have been a typological error since the caption mentioned the chapter numbers as “388-399.”

Togashi also added a tidbit regarding the upcoming Hunter X Hunter chapter 395, which will be released on Sunday, November 20. He mentioned that the people appearing in the raw scans of the fourth and sixth panels of the first page will not likely appear in the officially published chapter and asked fans to imagine the figures in their minds.

How fans reacted to Togashi's post

Togashi’s post suggested that he was either unable to finish the final draft or was dissatisfied with the version that was finalized for production. Fans, however, were more than happy with the chapters appearing regularly and were delighted by the mangaka’s signature tongue-in-cheek humor.

The post prompted many fans to joke that Togashi himself had begun leaking spoilers for upcoming Hunter X Hunter chapters instead of them being leaked unofficially on the internet a few days before the release of the chapter.

Fans react to Togashi's post (Image via Sportskeeda)

Several fans have also tried to guess who the characters revealed in the manga panel are. One of the characters, who was only half-revealed in the post, has a hairstyle reminiscent of Bille of the Heil-Ly family. Bille was first revealed in chapter 378 of the manga, part of the ongoing Succession War arc, as a follower of the Heil-Ly family boss.

He later reappeared in chapters 393 and 394 after reaching level 21 and manifesting a Nen ability. Bille wanted to be an emitter, but after taking a Water Divination test in Hunter X Hunter chapter 394, he found out that his Nen ability is of the conjurer type.

What the post reveals about upcoming chapters

Hinrigh explains the situation to Hisoka in chapter 393 (Image via Yoshihiro Togashi/Shueisha)

The manga panel revealed in Togashi’s post suggests that Bille might appear more prominently now that his Nen ability has awakened. With Hisoka accepting Hinrigh’s deal and the Phantom Troupe joining hands with the Cha-R family and Xi-Yu family to obliterate the Heil-Ly, all 22 remaining members, including Morena herself, will possibly take the stage in a brutal “kill or be killed” attack.

None of the groups have any qualms about taking their enemies’ lives, and everything will likely boil down to strategic planning and the might of each character’s Nen ability. Hunter X Hunter chapter 395 will shed light on the situation and will either confirm or negate popular theories about the panel Togashi posted.

