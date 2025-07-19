I don’t think Hunter x Hunter is commended enough for its power system, and that needs to change

Hunter x Hunter likely has one of the most unique power systems in all animanga. Nen refers to the technique using which one can control their own life force or Aura. Individuals who do this are Nen Users. In the story, Nen's immense flexibility to craft dangerous and distinct abilities makes it something that is kept out of public view, for fear of misuse.

But the idea of Nen doesn't end at simply manipulating Aura - to fully understand Nen, one must first grasp the Four Major Principles of the Shingen-ryu school of Kung Fu. Not only that, Nen has properties that are visible when it mixes with what Aura carries, i.e., emotion, death, nature, etc. Tied into Nen is Aura which itself has types and a broad range of techniques.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Hunter x Hunter: Nen being quite an underrated power system needs to change

Hisoka (Image via Nippon Animation)

Nen in Hunter x Hunter may just be one of animanga's most unique and detailed power systems. It goes beyond just the technique of manipulating one's Aura. For one, its knowledge is limited and hidden from society due to how versatile it can be. A Nen User starts training by learning to control the Aura Nodes in his/her body to control its flow.

One's inherent potential and training regime are major factors in determing how strong a user ends up becoming. This falls under a ranking that places users according to proficiency - Skillful, Excellent, Natural and Extreme. Moving on, the series introduced the concept of Nen exercises to smoothen the flow of Aura and better help in its control.

Again, Hunter x Hunter also established that Aura itself doesn't flow alone, i.e., it carries different things with it - emotions and desires, curses (unfulfilled wishes/grudges), and an affinity with nature (as seen the Meruem and the Royal Guards controlled their Aura flow right from birth). This places Nen as a technique of unpredendented power, flexibility and scope.

Nen (Image via Nippon Animation)

Not only that, there are Four Major Principles that need to be understood to full grasp Nen. In order of study they are Ten (contain and shroud/envelop), Zetsu (suppress), Ren (refine/enhance) and Hatsu (release). Each one teaches the user the basics of using Nen. After this comes advanced techniques like Gyo, En, Shu, In, Ko and many more. They are options the user can access during battle.

They either boost attack power or bolster defense. Needless to say, they draw from the user's Nen reserve. However, one of the most intriguing aspects of Hunter x Hunter's Nen is its types - a person is born with one of six Aura types, i.e., Enhancement, Transmutter, Emitter, Conjurer, Manipulator and Specialist. Upon ascertaining the type, they can learn techniques that best suit their personality.

Nen Users have 100% efficiency with abilities aligned to their Aura type. Adjacent categories yield 80%, opposite types 40%, and the remaining at 60%. Most unique is - usable only by Specialists, but some others may be able to use it later. While it isn't impossible to use techniques different one's own Main type, it can definitely stagnate progress due to "Memory Overload".

Only master, like Biscuit and Netero, have found success in multiple categories regardless. As seen, Biscuit's rallies behind balanced training to further overall Nen proficiency.

Final Thoughts

Killua (Image via Nippon Animation)

Hunter x Hunter masterfully crafted its power system in Nen that blends strategy, a sense of one's self and philosophy. Yet, it looks to be a surprisingly underrated power system in the animanga landscape. Not like traditional systems that focus on raw strength, elemental affinities, chi, magic, etc., Nen functions on complicated principles that brings out creativity, emotional depth, and self-awareness.

From the basics in the Four Major Principles to understanding and discovering the aura types and efficiency levels, Nen is personal and endlessly versatile. The fact that its knowledge is restricted and away from the public eye reinforced how powerful and dangerous it can potentially be. Nen becomes holistic given it being influenced by emotion, nature, and even curses.

Not shortcuts, but gradual progression and hard training is rewarded in Hunter x Hunter. The level of detail of Nen makes it very deserving of far more acclaim. In many ways, it transcends being a technique and becomes a philosophy, one of animanga's most intricate power systems.

