I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 14 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 14 will be released on April 20, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 13 mainly focused on Yuke and the joint operation launched to stop the onset of the culling phenomenon.

Episode 13 also mainly revealed the history of the dungeon town known as Glad Shi-im, while subtly hinting at Niberune's eventual status as part of the Clover Party. Future episodes will serve as a buildup towards Yuke's eventual fight against King Vordan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 14.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 14: Release date and time

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 14 is scheduled to be released on April 20, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 14 will continue Yuke's investigation into the culling phenomena, while simultaneously focusing on his increasing responsibilities as a hero. The series is currently in its second cour, which will continue till episode 24 throughout the spring 2025 season.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday April 19, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

April 19, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday April 19, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

April 19, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

April 19, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday April 19, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday April 20, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 14

TV Kanazawa, YBS, BS Nippon TV, and several other channels will broadcast I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 14 on Japanese television, with new episodes being released weekly, every Sunday.

Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix will stream the episode for Japanese audiences, while Muse Asia's YouTube channel and Crunchyroll will stream the episode for international audiences.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 13

Leaders of Scordia, Fullbound, and Clover (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 13 started off from the ending of episode 12, and revealed that the higher officials wanted Yuke to lead the operations against the culling phenomena at all costs. Although reluctant, Yuke accepted and became part of the four-party joint operation, consisting of the Scordia, Fullbound, Carmine, and the Clover Party.

Eventually, Yuke decides to bring Niberune, the mysterious dungeon girl, into the dungeon town of Glad Shi-im, in hopes that her familiarity with the town would help in uncovering its secrets. While the party's previous encounter with Loge ended up without any kind of proper result, Yuke's new status as a hero and Niberune's presence ended up with Loge leading them to the town's library.

Yuke as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The library and its numerous books eventually reveal Glad Shi-im's history, alongside the fact that its King Vordan and his experimental spell led to the town's current predicament. The episode ended with Yuke and the rest of the party exiting the dungeon town, while Yuke kept trying to decipher Vordan's actual intentions.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 14: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 14 will focus on the ongoing investigation around the dungeon town of Glad Shi-im.

It is also expected to flesh out the character of Niberune, who has practically become the latest member of the Clover Party.

