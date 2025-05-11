I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17: Clover Party's Duna expedition ends with a heroic return

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17, titled The Seven-Leaf Clover, marked its debut on May 11, 2025, and put an end to the Clover Party's expedition in Duna. It also marked the formal introduction of the Salmutarian prince, Mastoma.

Ad

A substantial portion of the episode focused on Count Crowder, Rain's adoptive father, and the royal punishment he'll face. Episode 17 mainly served as an intermission between the Duna Dungeon expedition and the upcoming Salmutaria Expedition. The new expedition will come into action from episode 18.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 highlights

Yuke as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 picks up from the ending of episode 16, with Yuke and Silk submitting the report of the Duna dungeon expedition. The high officials and the Duna dungeon master commend Yuke's impressively detailed report, while simultaneously teasing his rather workaholic nature. Their conversation eventually drifts to Count Crowder, Rain's nefarious adoptive father.

Ad

Trending

Although Yuke has been trying to navigate the entire situation with caution, thanks to Crowder's status as a noble, the Duna Academy Director simply reports his misdeeds to the king without any hesitation, given his own status as a noble. The Director reveals how Crowder has always been a shady individual, and his harassment attempts at the hero and the hero's party simply seal his fate.

Niberune as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Eventually, the director circles back to recent events, requesting Yuke to reveal Niberune's answer. Apparently, the director has been ready to accept Niberune as a royal guest indefinitely, but Niberune herself ends up deciding to be a part of the Clover Party.

Ad

Needless to say, the director respects the decision and declares his full support for the Clover Party in case of any trouble. Eventually, the Clovers depart from Duna and chart a course back to their hometown of Finis. Although Yuke expects a welcome from his known associates, the entire town ends up welcoming Yuke and the Clover Party as heroes who saved the world from destruction.

Prince Mastoma and Yuke (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 then cuts to Yuke reporting to Benwood about his expedition, while simultaneously asking about Salmutarian Prince, Prince Mastoma's request. Benwood expresses how paperwork is being done to aid the prince. However, putting everything into action will require time. Soon, Jamie barges into the room to ask Yuke about his well-being.

Ad

It is soon revealed that Jamie was prepared to travel to Duna and assist the Clover Party during Yuke's two-week-long disappearance. Eventually, Jamie reveals how she had taken care of their home base and had made interior changes to accommodate Niberune. The episode ends with Yuke returning to their home base and raising a toast to their recent triumphs and future success.

Final thoughts

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 marks the conclusion of the Duna chapter, solidifying the Clover Party's status as a heroic party similar to Scordia and Carmine. Episode 18, titled King's Order, will mark the beginning of a different arc, evidently centered around Salmutaria.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More