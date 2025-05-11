  • home icon
  • Anime
  • I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified May 11, 2025 15:30 GMT
I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 will premiere on May 18, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 17, titled "The Seven-Leaf Clove," depicted the Clover party's departure from Duna after wrapping their state-issued mission, with their party now having a seventh member in the form of Niberune.

Ad

Although episode 17 depicted Rain's father, Count Crowder, getting reprimanded for his shady dealings and attempted human trafficking, episode 18 finalized his fate in the form of royal punishment.

The next few episodes will revolve around the expedition requested by the Salmutarian prince, with Clover party evidently being the forerunners of the operation.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18: Release date and time

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 is scheduled for a premiere on May 19, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 18 marked the actual end to the Duna dungeon plotline. It directly depicted the Clover Party's departure from Duna and return to their hometown, Finis.

The next few episodes, up till episode 24, will mainly follow the Salmutarian Dungeon plotline, which might also serve as the series' final arc.

It will conclude the story with a total of 24 episodes toward the final parts of the spring 2025 season.

Ad

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Standard Time07:55 amSaturdayMay 17, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10:55 amSaturday
May 17, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time03:55 pmSaturdayMay 17, 2025
Central Standard Time09:55 amSaturday
May 17, 2025
Indian Standard Time09:25 pmSaturday
May 17, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:55 pmSaturdayMay 17, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time01:25 amSundayMay 18, 2025
Ad
Ad

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18?

TV Kanazawa, YBS, Nippon TV, alongside several other channels, will broadcast I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 on Japanese television.

The episodes will follow a weekly schedule, with new episodes premiering every Sunday. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu will stream for Japanese audiences.

International audiences will be able to stream the episode on BiliBili, Crunchyroll, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel following an hour-long delay.

Ad

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17

Yuke as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
Yuke as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 took off from the ending of episode 16, depicting Yuke wrapping up the Duna dungeon mission with a detailed report.

Ad

Yuke gradually brings up Count Crowder, Rain's adoptive father, only to learn that the academy director had informed the King of Crowder's misdeeds, sealing his fate.

Eventually, Yuke informs his supervisors that they'll be leaving Duna in three days' time. The academy director then enquires about Niberune and her final decision regarding her custody.

Although Niberune had the option to become a royal guest, she ended up choosing to be part of the Clover party, becoming their seventh member.

Ad
The Salmutaria Prince as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
The Salmutaria Prince as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Yuke and the rest of the Clover party soon leave Duna and are welcomed back into their hometown as heroes who had saved the world. The episode ends with Yuke and the rest of his party celebrating their recent triumphs.

Ad

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 is titled "King's Order" and will mainly establish the Salmutarian dungeon plotline. It will reveal the actual adventuring parties that will be sent to aid the Salmutarian prince.

Related links-

About the author
Anupam Barua

Anupam Barua

Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.

Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.

Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications