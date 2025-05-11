I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 will premiere on May 18, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 17, titled "The Seven-Leaf Clove," depicted the Clover party's departure from Duna after wrapping their state-issued mission, with their party now having a seventh member in the form of Niberune.

Although episode 17 depicted Rain's father, Count Crowder, getting reprimanded for his shady dealings and attempted human trafficking, episode 18 finalized his fate in the form of royal punishment.

The next few episodes will revolve around the expedition requested by the Salmutarian prince, with Clover party evidently being the forerunners of the operation.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18: Release date and time

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 is scheduled for a premiere on May 19, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 18 marked the actual end to the Duna dungeon plotline. It directly depicted the Clover Party's departure from Duna and return to their hometown, Finis.

The next few episodes, up till episode 24, will mainly follow the Salmutarian Dungeon plotline, which might also serve as the series' final arc.

It will conclude the story with a total of 24 episodes toward the final parts of the spring 2025 season.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday May 17, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

May 17, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday May 17, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

May 17, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

May 17, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday May 17, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday May 18, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18?

TV Kanazawa, YBS, Nippon TV, alongside several other channels, will broadcast I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 on Japanese television.

The episodes will follow a weekly schedule, with new episodes premiering every Sunday. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu will stream for Japanese audiences.

International audiences will be able to stream the episode on BiliBili, Crunchyroll, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel following an hour-long delay.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17

Yuke as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 17 took off from the ending of episode 16, depicting Yuke wrapping up the Duna dungeon mission with a detailed report.

Yuke gradually brings up Count Crowder, Rain's adoptive father, only to learn that the academy director had informed the King of Crowder's misdeeds, sealing his fate.

Eventually, Yuke informs his supervisors that they'll be leaving Duna in three days' time. The academy director then enquires about Niberune and her final decision regarding her custody.

Although Niberune had the option to become a royal guest, she ended up choosing to be part of the Clover party, becoming their seventh member.

The Salmutaria Prince as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Yuke and the rest of the Clover party soon leave Duna and are welcomed back into their hometown as heroes who had saved the world. The episode ends with Yuke and the rest of his party celebrating their recent triumphs.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 is titled "King's Order" and will mainly establish the Salmutarian dungeon plotline. It will reveal the actual adventuring parties that will be sent to aid the Salmutarian prince.

