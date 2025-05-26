I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19: Clover Party enters Salmutaria as Mastoma risks his inheritance

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19, titled "The Dungeon Count of Welmelia," aired on May 25, 2025. It followed Yuke alongside the rest of the Welmesia entourage as they set a base of operations for the upcoming Salmutaria dungeon expedition.

Ad

While the previous few episodes implied that Salmutaria's hidden dungeon might've been affected by Glad Shi-im's spatial distortion, resulting in its odd behaviour, I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19 made it clear that the dungeon had somehow evolved into something much more sinister.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19 highlights

Prince Mastoma (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19 picked up the story from the ending of episode 18, with Yuke alongside the rest of the Welmesia entourage being ambushed by bandits. Although the entourage was caught in a surprise attack, the bandits ended up being no match for the Clover Party and Benwood, who, in turn, captured the bandits.

Ad

Trending

Prince Mastoma met the entourage sometime later, revealing that his route to their meeting point had been sabotaged, and the bandits were surely sent by his elder brother. Shortly after, Mastoma reprimands Yuke for his overly polite and formal mannerism, urging him to speak in a free and casual manner.

Yuke as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The episode then cuts to Mastoma leading the entourage to the town of Ra-Jo, a new town that he had established to further the Welmesia-Salmutaria exchange and dungeon expeditions. Apparently, this town was also to serve as the main base of operations for Yuke and the adventurer guild branch.

Ad

Much to Yuke's surprise, Mastoma had already arranged for the Clover Party's stay in Salmutaria in the form of a huge mansion deemed fit for the dungeon count of Welmesia.

Although Yuke tried to argue against the need for such a big mansion, Mastoma mentioned how Yuke was a hero, as well as an important noble figure from Welmesia, and he needed to pay attention to the precedent he might be setting.

Ad

The Clover Party as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The episode then jumps to two weeks later with the adventurer's guild now being functional, setting the groundwork for the Salmutaria dungeon expedition. Yuke and the Clover Party needed to reach the dungeon by crossing a vast desert eerily named "Death Valley."

Ad

Unfortunately, the Clovers' venture into the Death Valley only reveals that the dungeon had somehow managed to make the entire desert into an extension of itself, with a stampede being moments away from happening.

After receiving the news, Mastoma decides to consult with the ruler, his father. I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19 ends with Mastoma deciding to reveal the location of the dungeon in order to save his subjects.

Final thoughts

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20 will be released on April 1, 2025, and will reveal the actual result of Mastoma, essentially revealing the dungeon's existence to the rest of his brothers. Given the ambush set by his brother, it is possible that Yuke's dungeon expedition mission may end up becoming an escort mission as well.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More