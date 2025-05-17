I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18: The expedition to Salmutaria begins as Clovers ascend to nobility

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 aired on May 18, 2025, and marked the beginning of the series's third arc while simultaneously conveying the overall influences that the Clover Party now commands.

While the King of Welmelia and, by extension, Finis, was mentioned numerous times throughout the recent episodes, the king actually made his appearance in episode 18, launching a national operation into Salmutaria while simultaneously raising Yuke to the rank of nobility through royal decree.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 highlights

King Vincent as seen in the anime

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 picked up shortly after the ending of episode 17, depicting the Finis Guild Master and a mysterious hooded figure meeting Yuke in the Clovers' home base. Benwood swiftly enters the establishment, leaving Yuke to greet the hooded figure.

While the hooded figure initially remained rather covert, he soon revealed himself as King Vincent, the current ruler of the Kingdom of Welmelia and the highest authority within Finis and any neighbouring territories. Although Yuke tensed up at the mere sight of him, Vincent swiftly dispersed the tension by mentioning he had a brotherly bond with Saga, Yuke's uncle, and that Yuke is like a little brother to him.

Prince Mastoma

Soon, Silk entered the meeting, and Vincent went on to describe the proceedings following Prince Mastoma's requests. Before revealing the actual details, King Vincent provides Yuke with a brooch, raising him to the title of nobility through a formal act of royal elevation and granting him the rank of "Dungeon Count," ranking above the title of viscounts.

Eventually, the King describes how the Salmutarian dungeon was sealed centuries ago, and given the recent apocalyptic scenarios borne from the Duna dungeon, an investigation of Salmutaria's dungeon is necessary. The expedition will be layered as a national exchange between Welmelia and Salmutaria, with Welmelia directly supporting Prince Mastoma's right to the throne.

Jamie in the anime

King Vincent then produces a royal decree asking Yuke and the Clovers to join Welmelia's operation on Salmutarian soil. Yuke obliges and asks for six extra brooches similar to the one given to him to use as a symbol of the Clover party. Vincent accepts the request and puts an end to the meeting.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18, then cuts to a few months later with all of the Clovers getting ready to board an airship and depart for Salmutaria. Much to Yuke's surprise, Benwood joined the operation to resolve any unforeseen circumstances.

Although Jamie felt dejected due to her inability to join the operation, Benwood grants her a royal pardon directly from Vincent, allowing the entire Clover Party to embark on the expedition. The episode ends with the entire expedition crew landing in Salmutaria, only to find themselves in an ambush set by bandits.

Final Thoughts

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 18 started the main Salmutaria dungeon plotline, which will persist till the end of the series, towards the latter parts of the spring 2025 season. Episode 19 will be released on May 24, 2025, and will reveal the actual extent of danger the Clovers will face while trying to create a base of operations in Salmutaria.

