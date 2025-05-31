I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20: World's end inches closer as Clover marches towards the Achromatic Darkness

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20 premiered May 31, 2025, revealing the actual cause of the Salmutarian Dungeon, causing a stampede. Episode 1's initial scene was finally explained, revealing that the dungeon that Yuke's uncle sealed had now unraveled again.

Ad

Although Glad Shi-im's conquest had pushed the Clover Party and Yuke up to the status of heroes, their next mission into the Achromatic Dungeon will evidently mark their most integral and high-stakes mission.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20 highlights

King Vincent of Welmesia (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20 picked up where episode 19 left off, revealing the perilous situation Salmutaria was in. While everyone was involved in coming up with countermeasures to the impending stampede, Benwood reveals that the kingdom of Welmesia had agreed to send reinforcements. This was to hopefully push back the impending calamity.

Ad

Trending

Although this development was actually hopeful, the reinforcement will need at least four weeks to reach the Salmutarian soil. This made it so that the town of Ra-Jo, alongside the Clover Party, Benwood, and Mastoma, would need to somehow defend Ra-Jo from waves of monsters for at least four weeks.

Yuke as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Yuke then proposes that they target the Salmutarian Dungeon and conquer it to put an end to the stampede at its source. Eventually, the plan is agreed upon by the entire Clover Party after learning that Niberune, the golden princess, had sensed something odd from the Salmutarian Dungeon's direction. Although the impending stampede posed a large threat, the Clovers marched on towards the Salmutarian Dungeon.

Ad

Unfortunately, Yuke's health deteriorated throughout the journey towards the dungeon, making it clear that something ominous was happening. Eventually, the Clover Party finds out that the dungeon had been encapsulated in a dome of darkness and returns to Ra-Jo to report the findings. Reports from all over the world also reach Ra-Jo, describing how every major dungeon across the world was now encapsulated in a dome of darkness.

Niberune as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Niberune soon deduces the cause of these events, revealing that all the worlds are bubbles floating on a sea of darkness. The dungeons, supposed to serve as gateways between these bubbles, were somehow facilitating the leakage of the darkness into Yuke's world.

Ad

Benwood and Yuke soon realize that the first Achromatic Darkness Dungeon that Yuke's uncle sealed had awakened once again. This led to all the oddities happening across the world. I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20 ended with Yuke deciding to return to Finis and reconquer the Achromatic Darkness.

Final thoughts

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20 follows the Clover Party as they return to Finis and enter the dome of darkness enveloping the Achromatic Darkness. Since Yuke's uncle has been missing since episode 1, his whereabouts may be revealed in the next episode.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More