I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire Episode 3: Liam's ruthless authority and Yasushi's deceptive mentorship 

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3, The Way of the Flash, aired on March 29, 2025, at 8 pm JST. Liam awakens from a deep sleep and discovers the financial status of the Banfield territory. He trains with mobile knights and understands his weakness before he finds a mentor, Yasushi, to sharpen his skills.

Princess Christiana's mission for peace is met with disaster, and her country gets destroyed. Liam discovers corruption within his territory and exercises his cold-blooded domination. With the additional training, Liam targets an exclusive mobile knight to boost his power.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3: Liam wakes up to find his territory in better condition under Amagi's governance

Liam and Amagi in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 (Image via Quad)

Liam wakes up from his prolonged sleep. Greeting Amagi, he inquires about how much time has passed. Confused, Liam says it does not feel like two years. Amagi clarifies that one never gets a sense of time inside the education capsule. She lets him know his body has been physically strengthened by the knight-raising program. However, he requires rehabilitation to adapt to his new strength level.

She informs him about the current status of the Banfield territory. Amagi was in control of everything when Liam was asleep. She takes him to see the Army's spaceport, where there are many cutting-edge mechas and robots. Liam is impressed too. Yet Amagi reminds him that they have yet to develop the economic capacity to upkeep all that.

Liam and Amagi in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 (Image via Quad)

Curious, Liam is interested in using one of the mobile knights. Amagi describes how they operate. She says simple movements are controlled automatically, but magic is employed for complicated actions. If a pilot visualizes a movement through magic, the mobile knight will carry it out as desired.

Liam requests to use it in battle, and Amagi organizes a sparring session. She summons Captain Masita, the pilot of another mobile knight, to fight Liam. The two engage in a sword and shield fight, but Liam notices Masita is restraining himself so that Liam will win. Frustrated, he insists on a clean fight. Masita complies and easily wins against Liam.

Intent on becoming stronger, Liam looks for a mentor later in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3. He remembers being dominated by those stronger than him during his previous existence. Now, as an evil lord, he wishes to dominate others in return.

Yasushi as seen in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 (Image via Quad)

At that moment, Yasushi, the master of The Way of the Flash, appears. Yasushi asserts that his school is focused on being the strongest in the universe. Liam finds Yasushi to be a dedicated swordsman detached from worldly concerns.

Yasushi shows great sword skills. Liam is impressed and requests him to be his mentor, and Yasushi agrees. Later that evening, it is discovered that Yasushi is a fake. The skills he showed were mere tricks.

At the same time, the action cuts to an intense space battle in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3. Christiana Leta Resebreia, the Holy Kingdom of Liebe's princess, is on a mission, she is seeking peace with the Goaz Pirate Gang.

Goaz taunts her courage, pointing out that she has arrived with only a small entourage. Christiana threatens him that if anything happens to her, the Alliance fleet that surrounds them will annihilate everything.

Christiana as seen in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 (Image via Quad)

But Goaz has a surprise revelation. Christiana's Alliance is not all for her. Most people in the Alliance do not like her nation. Unexpectedly, a fleet of spaceships encircles them. Goaz demands she accept his conditions. Afterward, he kidnaps Christiana, and she is brought aboard his ship. Powerless, she sits and watches while Goaz demolishes her whole nation.

In I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3, Liam starts training under Yasushi back at Banfield. Yasushi believes he has an easy job—teaching simple movements to a kid while making a fortune. He is convinced he will never be caught.

One day, Liam visits Yasushi's room. He asks to learn the technique that first impressed him, but Yasushi refuses. He claims that Liam is excommunicated from his school. He reminds Liam that he had warned him—such techniques cannot be taught so easily; instead, Liam must master the basics first.

Amagi as seen in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 (Image via Quad)

Later, in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3, Amagi presents the monthly economic report. She notes that as production and sales are gradually on the rise, debt remains unchanged. The outcomes results fall short of their expected budget and timeline.

Liam invites her to call the individual in charge of handling this. Upon the man's arrival, Liam accuses him of falsifying orders. The man has a friend who orders for him. To justify himself, the man asserts that there are additional, unexpected expenses needed to sustain operations. Liam is not convinced, and he points out that the man has been using vendors outside of the original plan. He says this is the reason their finances are suffering.

Amagi brings up an instance of embezzlement. The man asserts that his subordinate was responsible for this and was immediately executed. However, Amagi points out that no concrete evidence was ever presented. The money taken is still missing and not accounted for.

Laim as seen in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 (Image via Quad)

Liam figures it out. The man set up his being framed for embezzlement and had him assassinated. This was exactly what happened with Liam in his previous life. Liam asks him coldly if he likes living off of finding fault in others for his own sins. Without pause, Liam kills him. He states that he is alone in authority. If anyone will take advantage of his people, it will be him.

Liam then directs Amagi to kill all of the corrupt government officials. Yet, she admonishes that such an action would bring enormous instability. She recommends generating more AI dolls like herself. Some of them might be expertized in the ruling.

However, she warns that this might taint Liam's reputation. Liam dismisses the issue. He tells Amagi that he trusts her above all others. He will shape the Banfield territory as he sees fit.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 closing event - Liam decides to pilot an old model of mobile knight

Masita as seen in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 (Image via Quad)

Three years have passed since Liam started his swordsmanship training. Satisfied with his improvement, he dares Masita to a duel. Yasushi, however, refuses to use a normal mass-production unit, claiming that real power is in learning something nobody else can manage.

Masita then shows him an old model mobile knight once operated by Liam's great-grandfather. Interested, Liam eagerly expresses his interest in operating it. I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 3 ends with Liam getting ready to face this new challenge, committed to proving himself with a machine that only the strongest can master.

