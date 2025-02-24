Anime Last Stand is a pioneer in anime-themed Roblox experiences. In it, players can step into the shoes of their favorite heroes and villains from several anime franchises, form teams, and compete against each other. Robloxians can further enhance their lineup by equipping their units with techniques. However, with so many options to choose from, it's crucial to know which ones are the best.

Ad

Luckily, this article simplifies that process by taking a closer look at the five best techniques in Anime Last Stand.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 techniques you should use in Anime Last Stand

5) All-Seeing

The symbol for the All-Seeing technique (Image via Roblox)

The All-Seeing technique is an excellent one since it increases your damage by 25% and range by 50%. The critical hit chance and damage are also buffed significantly, making this technique one of the best in the game.

Ad

Trending

Here are its basic stats:

Rarity - 0.35%

0.35% Increased damage - 25%

25% Increased range - 50%

- 50% Increased critical hit chance - 25%

25% Increased critical hit damage - 100%

Also Check: How to find all food items in Roblox Secret Staycation

4) Avatar

The symbol for the Avatar technique (Image via Roblox)

The Avatar technique is a celestial technique that can help a unit deal massively increased damage. Additionally, it also buffs a unit's range, SPA, critical hit chance, and critical hit damage. This can help you defeat stronger enemies with ease. Moreover, this technique is not exclusive and can be equipped with multiple units, making this even more coveted.

Ad

Here are its basic stats:

Rarity - 0.1%

0.1% Increased damage - 550%

550% Increased range - 30%

- 30% SPA - 15%

- 15% Increased critical hit chance - 15%

15% Increased critical hit damage - 25%

3) Shinigami

The symbol for the Shinigami technique (Image via Roblox)

Shinigami is another high-tier technique that can be applied to multiple units instead of just one. Although its damage increase is not as significant as that of the Avatar, it has balanced stats and is more easily available, making it a comparatively better option.

Ad

Here are its basic stats:

Rarity - 0.2%

0.2% Increased damage - 75%

75% Increased range - 30%

- 30% SPA - 15%

- 15% Increased critical hit chance - 10%

10% Increased critical hit damage - 25%

Also Check: Aura Craft: Beginner's Guide

2) Overlord

The symbol for the Overlord technique (Image via Roblox)

The Overlord technique provides the third-highest damage boost of any technique in the game. It also buffs the range, critical hit chance, critical hit damage, and SPA of the unit it's attached to. This technique is fairly rare and obtaining it won't be an easy feat, but once acquired, it is extremely useful.

Ad

Here are its basic stats:

Rarity - 0.1%

0.1% Increased damage - 425%

425% Increased range - 20%

- 20% SPA - 15%

- 15% Increased critical hit chance - 15%

15% Increased critical hit damage - 25%

1) Glitched

The symbol for the Glitched technique (Image via Roblox)

The Glitched technique is the newest addition to the roster and is currently the hardest to obtain. It also belongs to the Celestial rarity and is exclusively meant for frontline units. Glitched is a great option due to its monstrous damage output buff and increased critical hit damage. However, it's quite difficult to obtain this technique via rolling.

Ad

Here are its basic stats:

Rarity - 0.03%

0.03% Increased damage - 750%

750% Increased range - 35%

- 35% SPA - 15%

- 15% Money - 60%

- 60% Increased critical hit chance - 15%

15% Increased critical hit damage - 75%

Also Check: Attack on Titan Revolution: Beginner's Guide

FAQs on Anime Last Stand

Are there any other good techniques in Anime Last Stand?

Sure, any technique with decent stats when put to good use can outshine even celestial techniques in certain scenarios.

Ad

Are techniques useful in Anime Last Stand?

Yes, techniques are very useful in the game as they can give your units an edge through stat buffs.

Are the featured techniques currently the strongest in Anime Last Stand?

At the moment, yes, these are the strongest techniques in the game. However, this list keeps changing as new ones are added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024