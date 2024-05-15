Aura Craft: Beginner's Guide

Aura Craft is a Roblox title that is inspired by another hit Roblox game called Sol's RNG. In the game, players must start with some basic auras and work their way up to the rarest ones by mixing and matching them with other auras. More than 200 auras can be obtained in the game via trial and error and countless combinations.
This title may be overwhelming to newcomers due to the complex combinations of auras, especially for free-to-play players. Since there isn't an in-game tutorial or a recipe book that helps players unlock complex auras, this guide aims to fill that void by simplifying all aspects of the game, and listing all possible aura combinations for newbies to understand.
Aura Craft: Everything you need to know
Understanding the basics
After loading into the game, players will be given four basic auras to get started. The four starter auras include Water, Fire, Earth, and Wind signifying the four crucial elements in our day-to-day lives. With the help of these four auras, Robloxians must get creative and mix and match to create new and previously unknown auras.
The process of Aura combining can get a bit cluttered when you're working with multiple auras trying to find one you're yet to stumble upon. To aid in keeping things simple and organized, the game has a scrollable aura list and a Clear button that helps clear the aura palette when things start to feel cluttered.
Additionally, the End button can be used to get to the home screen and the Auto button is a paid feature or a gamepass that does the job of combining auras and discovering new ones for you.
There isn't much for Robloxians to do except combine the auras they have unlocked to find ones they haven't and collect coins that spawn at night. These collected coins can then be used at the Coin Shop shown above in an image for new and exclusive auras. More coins can also be unlocked by achieving aura collection milestones.
If Robloxians are stuck and need help they can use the hint feature in the game for 19 Robux or they can refer to the Aura Craft recipes listed down below:
List of possible Aura combinations in Aura Craft
Plant
Earth + Water
Life
Time + Plant
Lava
Fire + Earth
Magma
Lava + Lava
Energy
Water + Dust
Eruption
Geyser + Magma
Air
Tree + Tree
Tree
Plant + Plant
Infinite
Time + Time
Dust
Plant + Fire
Power
Energy + Life
Spirit
Dust + Fire
Ice
Water + Time
Sky
Wind + Air
Snow
Ice + Spirit
Crust
Earth + Eruption
Storm
Water + Spirit
Yin Yang
Water + Fire
Eternal Flame
Energy + Fire
Inspiration
Time + Power
Mystery
Infinite + Infinite
Nature
Energy + Tree
Night
Sky + Time
Unity
Power + Life
Lightning
Energy + Storm
Cloud
Air + Air
Ocean
Water + Water
Rainbow
Spirit + Storm
Volcano
Lava + Earth
Monk
Yin Yang + Water
Deception
Wonder + Mystery
Abundance
Infinite + Monk
Stone
Earth + Eath
Metal
Fire + Stone
Twilight
Sky + Night
Future
Time + Infinite
Death
Life + Cycle
Rain
Sad + Cloud
Wraith
Death + Spirit
Buddha
Monk + Energy
Glacier
Ice + Earth
Space
Sky + Sky
Galaxy
Space + Space
Vortex
Earth + Galaxy
Sunshine
Energy + Sky
Star
Earth + Space
Solar Wind
Wind + Star
Wonder
Life + Mystery
Infinite Vortex
Vortex + Infinite
Moon
Night + Stone
Rose
Plant + Nature
God
Sky + Life
Devil
God + Death
Earthquake
Earth + Spirit
Eternal
Energy + Infinite
Meteor
Stone + Space
Meteor Shower
Meteor + Meteor
Aurora Borealis
Space + Spirit
Dark Matter
Spacec + Time
Necromancer
Death + Energy
Butterfly
Nature + Life
Super
Power + Energy
Superhero
Life + Super
Apollo
Star + God
Blackhole
Vortex + Space
Void
Time + Black Hole
Blizzard
Storm + Snow
Science
Life + Space
Aquatic
Life + Water
Muse
Rainbow + Buddha
Swamp
Water + Tree
Waterfall
Water + Power
Pheonix
Life + Fire
Magic
Spirit + Spirit
Bubbles
Magic + Water
Rng
Yin Yang + Time
Werewolf
Death + Cycle
Starlight
Star + Magic
Cryogen
Time + Ice
Ninja
Monk + Fire
Toxic
Fire + Death
North Star
Star + Aurora Borealis
Darkness
Void + Death
Boss
Darkness + Power
Supreme
Power + Boss
Gravity
Energy + Space
Coal
Stone + Stone
Gold
Water + Coal
Gem
Coal + Coal
Luck
Rng + Life
Emerald
Gem + Luck
Tsunami
Water + Storm
Luxury
Supreme + Supreme
Demon
Ninja + Fire
Rage
Demon + Energy
Trident
Life + Tsunami
Rhythm
RNG + Infinite
Technology
Energy + Science
Synthwave
Rhythm + Technology
Plasma
Lightning + Lightning
Fermotic
Synthwave + Plasma
Wealth
Gold + Boss
Brokie
Cycle + Wealth
Treasure
Stone + Gem
Raven
Death + Life
Harmony
Cloud + Rainbow
Serenity
Harmony + Harmony
Peace
Raven + Harmony
Superb
Gold + Harmony
Dubstep
Power + Ryth,
Mermaid
Aquatic + Life
Dragon
Power + Phoenix
Ko
Ninja + Rage
Radioactive
Energy + Toxic
Explosive
Plasma + Radioactive
Big Bang
Space + Explosive
Hypnotic
Life + Rainbow
Hidden
Explosive + Radioactive
Nuclear
Devil + Life
Reaper
Life + Reaper
Vengeance
Unity + Death
Chaos
Chaos + Reaper
Doom
Metal + Power
Platinum
Life + Explosive
Adrenaline
Metal + Power
Shimmer
Magic + Wind
Glitter
Rainbow + Shimmer
Supervillan
Devil + Super
Supernova
Gravity + Star
Fission
Nuclear + Supernova
Sinister
Doom + Life
Wicked
Time + Sinister
Quartz
Stone + Rainbow
Geyser
Water + Volcano
Plague
Life + Toxic
Rocket
Space + Science
Alien
Moon + Rocket
Speed
Ninja + Wind
Techtronic
Synthwave + Speed
Hyper
Adrenaline + Speed
Hip Hop
Speed + Rhythm
Perfection
Gem + Time
Balance
Perfection + Monk
Third Eye
Monk + Rainbow
Prism
Perfection + Third Eye
Vibrance
Earth + Gem
Sorcerer
Magic + Magic
Zenith
Life + Life
Beacon
Starlight + Zenith
Phonk
Future + Rhythm
Party
Phonk + Adrenaline
Crab
Aquatic + Rhtyhm
Courage
Power + Power
Radiance
Courage + Energy
Apocalypse
Doom + Doom
Phantom
Death + Peace
Specter
Life + Phantom
Dark Angel
Phantom + Darkness
Robot
Metal + Life
Blossom
Ninja + Plant
Spring
Infinite + Blossom
Sleep
Unknown
Nightmare
Time + Monk
Dream
Time + Sleep
King of Fire
Fire + Magic
Tornado
Spirit + Wind
Spout
Water + Tornado
Pure
Unlockable
Quasar
Galaxy + Pure
Ufo
Alien + Rocket
Tesla
Lightning + Metal
Royalty
Life + God
Challenge
Unlockable
Ai
Zenith + Technology
Pirate
Sinister + Aquatic
Freedom
Spring + Life
Chained
Death Freedom
Floral
Rainbow + Spring
Geometry
Unity + Balance
Disco
Energy + Party
Apex
Life + Vengeance
Firefly
Star + Life
Shadow
Darkness + Starlight
Eclipse
Cycle + Space
Calm
Monk + Air
Vision
Infinite + God
Relativity
Gravity + Vision
Cryptic
Vision + Hypnotic
Sand
Stone + Dust
Desert
Sand + Stand
Wildfire
Fire + Fire
Joy
Sad + Cycle
Planet
Earth + Star
Sandstorm
Energy + Sand
Euphoria
Energy + Radiance
Hurricane
Storm + Storm
Drought
Desert + Death
Frostbite
Blizzard + Life
Zeus
Lightning + God
Cursed
Darkness + Darkness
Troll
Technology + Cursed
Angel
God + Time
Heaven
Sky + God
Fairy
Magic + Life
Nebula
Gravity
Love
Rainbow + Rose
Heartbreak
Love + Death
Pulse
Love + Rhythm
Tranquility
Sleep + Calm
Breeze
Air + Calm
Zen
Calm + Ninja
Magnetic
Stone + Gravity
Chemistry
Geometry + Science
Bat
Unlockable
Posseidon
Trident + God
Macabre
Reaper + Reaper
Haunted
Phantom + Phantom
Ominous
Courage + Time
Divine
Power + Angel
Graveyard
Earth + Haunted
Portal
Magic + Vortex
Rift
Wind + Portal
Past
Wonder + Future
Ender
Magic Portal
Amber
Death + Gem
Ruby
Gem + Love
Revenge
Rage + Vengeance
Batman
Bat + Superhero
Hellbent
Death + Rage
Daisy
Life + Rose
Mystic
Time + Magic
Knight
Royal Power + Life
Ares
Knight + God
Joker
Sinister + Batman
Noob
Troll + Sad
Giga
Divine + Noob
Karma
Past + Future
Itadori
Sorcerer + Rage
Mlg
Noob + Big Bang
Singularity
Infinite Vortex + Quasar
Equinox
Transquility + Serenity
Contrast
Cycle + Equinox
Jedi
Space + Superhero
Yoda
Zen + Jedi
Harp
Rhythm + Zen
Darth
Jedi + Supervillain
Sith
Darth + Supreme
Sphinx
Desert + Geometry
Awesome
Joy + Hyper
Tacos
Awesome + Rain
Omniscient
God + Future
Medusa
God + Nightmare
Cycle
Get it from Rare Aura Shop
Robloxians must also familiarize themselves with the basic controls in the game:
WASD - Use these keys to move your character around.
Space - Press this key to exit the vehicle or jump over obstacles.
Left-click - Press this key to interact with the GUI and other options.
Mouse - You can use the mouse to look around and aim.