Aura Craft: Beginner's Guide

Aura Craft is a Roblox title that is inspired by another hit Roblox game called Sol's RNG. In the game, players must start with some basic auras and work their way up to the rarest ones by mixing and matching them with other auras. More than 200 auras can be obtained in the game via trial and error and countless combinations.

This title may be overwhelming to newcomers due to the complex combinations of auras, especially for free-to-play players. Since there isn't an in-game tutorial or a recipe book that helps players unlock complex auras, this guide aims to fill that void by simplifying all aspects of the game, and listing all possible aura combinations for newbies to understand.

Aura Craft: Everything you need to know

The Coin Shop in Aura Craft (Image via Roblox)

Understanding the basics

The in-game tutorial in Aura Craft (Image via Roblox)

After loading into the game, players will be given four basic auras to get started. The four starter auras include Water, Fire, Earth, and Wind signifying the four crucial elements in our day-to-day lives. With the help of these four auras, Robloxians must get creative and mix and match to create new and previously unknown auras.

The process of Aura combining can get a bit cluttered when you're working with multiple auras trying to find one you're yet to stumble upon. To aid in keeping things simple and organized, the game has a scrollable aura list and a Clear button that helps clear the aura palette when things start to feel cluttered.

Additionally, the End button can be used to get to the home screen and the Auto button is a paid feature or a gamepass that does the job of combining auras and discovering new ones for you.

How to play Aura Craft?

The loading screen in Aura Craft (Image via Roblox)

There isn't much for Robloxians to do except combine the auras they have unlocked to find ones they haven't and collect coins that spawn at night. These collected coins can then be used at the Coin Shop shown above in an image for new and exclusive auras. More coins can also be unlocked by achieving aura collection milestones.

If Robloxians are stuck and need help they can use the hint feature in the game for 19 Robux or they can refer to the Aura Craft recipes listed down below:

List of possible Aura combinations in Aura Craft Plant Earth + Water Life Time + Plant Lava Fire + Earth Magma Lava + Lava Energy Water + Dust Eruption Geyser + Magma Air Tree + Tree Tree Plant + Plant Infinite Time + Time Dust Plant + Fire Power Energy + Life Spirit Dust + Fire Ice Water + Time Sky Wind + Air Snow Ice + Spirit Crust Earth + Eruption Storm Water + Spirit Yin Yang Water + Fire Eternal Flame Energy + Fire Inspiration Time + Power Mystery Infinite + Infinite Nature Energy + Tree Night Sky + Time Unity Power + Life Lightning Energy + Storm Cloud Air + Air Ocean Water + Water Rainbow Spirit + Storm Volcano Lava + Earth Monk Yin Yang + Water Deception Wonder + Mystery Abundance Infinite + Monk Stone Earth + Eath Metal Fire + Stone Twilight Sky + Night Future Time + Infinite Death Life + Cycle Rain Sad + Cloud Wraith Death + Spirit Buddha Monk + Energy Glacier Ice + Earth Space Sky + Sky Galaxy Space + Space Vortex Earth + Galaxy Sunshine Energy + Sky Star Earth + Space Solar Wind Wind + Star Wonder Life + Mystery Infinite Vortex Vortex + Infinite Moon Night + Stone Rose Plant + Nature God Sky + Life Devil God + Death Earthquake Earth + Spirit Eternal Energy + Infinite Meteor Stone + Space Meteor Shower Meteor + Meteor Aurora Borealis Space + Spirit Dark Matter Spacec + Time Necromancer Death + Energy Butterfly Nature + Life Super Power + Energy Superhero Life + Super Apollo Star + God Blackhole Vortex + Space Void Time + Black Hole Blizzard Storm + Snow Science Life + Space Aquatic Life + Water Muse Rainbow + Buddha Swamp Water + Tree Waterfall Water + Power Pheonix Life + Fire Magic Spirit + Spirit Bubbles Magic + Water Rng Yin Yang + Time Werewolf Death + Cycle Starlight Star + Magic Cryogen Time + Ice Ninja Monk + Fire Toxic Fire + Death North Star Star + Aurora Borealis Darkness Void + Death Boss Darkness + Power Supreme Power + Boss Gravity Energy + Space Coal Stone + Stone Gold Water + Coal Gem Coal + Coal Luck Rng + Life Emerald Gem + Luck Tsunami Water + Storm Luxury Supreme + Supreme Demon Ninja + Fire Rage Demon + Energy Trident Life + Tsunami Rhythm RNG + Infinite Technology Energy + Science Synthwave Rhythm + Technology Plasma Lightning + Lightning Fermotic Synthwave + Plasma Wealth Gold + Boss Brokie Cycle + Wealth Treasure Stone + Gem Raven Death + Life Harmony Cloud + Rainbow Serenity Harmony + Harmony Peace Raven + Harmony Superb Gold + Harmony Dubstep Power + Ryth, Mermaid Aquatic + Life Dragon Power + Phoenix Ko Ninja + Rage Radioactive Energy + Toxic Explosive Plasma + Radioactive Big Bang Space + Explosive Hypnotic Life + Rainbow Hidden Explosive + Radioactive Nuclear Devil + Life Reaper Life + Reaper Vengeance Unity + Death Chaos Chaos + Reaper Doom Metal + Power Platinum Life + Explosive Adrenaline Metal + Power Shimmer Magic + Wind Glitter Rainbow + Shimmer Supervillan Devil + Super Supernova Gravity + Star Fission Nuclear + Supernova Sinister Doom + Life Wicked Time + Sinister Quartz Stone + Rainbow Geyser Water + Volcano Plague Life + Toxic Rocket Space + Science Alien Moon + Rocket Speed Ninja + Wind Techtronic Synthwave + Speed Hyper Adrenaline + Speed Hip Hop Speed + Rhythm Perfection Gem + Time Balance Perfection + Monk Third Eye Monk + Rainbow Prism Perfection + Third Eye Vibrance Earth + Gem Sorcerer Magic + Magic Zenith Life + Life Beacon Starlight + Zenith Phonk Future + Rhythm Party Phonk + Adrenaline Crab Aquatic + Rhtyhm Courage Power + Power Radiance Courage + Energy Apocalypse Doom + Doom Phantom Death + Peace Specter Life + Phantom Dark Angel Phantom + Darkness Robot Metal + Life Blossom Ninja + Plant Spring Infinite + Blossom Sleep Unknown Nightmare Time + Monk Dream Time + Sleep King of Fire Fire + Magic Tornado Spirit + Wind Spout Water + Tornado Pure Unlockable Quasar Galaxy + Pure Ufo Alien + Rocket Tesla Lightning + Metal Royalty Life + God Challenge Unlockable Ai Zenith + Technology Pirate Sinister + Aquatic Freedom Spring + Life Chained Death Freedom Floral Rainbow + Spring Geometry Unity + Balance Disco Energy + Party Apex Life + Vengeance Firefly Star + Life Shadow Darkness + Starlight Eclipse Cycle + Space Calm Monk + Air Vision Infinite + God Relativity Gravity + Vision Cryptic Vision + Hypnotic Sand Stone + Dust Desert Sand + Stand Wildfire Fire + Fire Joy Sad + Cycle Planet Earth + Star Sandstorm Energy + Sand Euphoria Energy + Radiance Hurricane Storm + Storm Drought Desert + Death Frostbite Blizzard + Life Zeus Lightning + God Cursed Darkness + Darkness Troll Technology + Cursed Angel God + Time Heaven Sky + God Fairy Magic + Life Nebula Gravity Love Rainbow + Rose Heartbreak Love + Death Pulse Love + Rhythm Tranquility Sleep + Calm Breeze Air + Calm Zen Calm + Ninja Magnetic Stone + Gravity Chemistry Geometry + Science Bat Unlockable Posseidon Trident + God Macabre Reaper + Reaper Haunted Phantom + Phantom Ominous Courage + Time Divine Power + Angel Graveyard Earth + Haunted Portal Magic + Vortex Rift Wind + Portal Past Wonder + Future Ender Magic Portal Amber Death + Gem Ruby Gem + Love Revenge Rage + Vengeance Batman Bat + Superhero Hellbent Death + Rage Daisy Life + Rose Mystic Time + Magic Knight Royal Power + Life Ares Knight + God Joker Sinister + Batman Noob Troll + Sad Giga Divine + Noob Karma Past + Future Itadori Sorcerer + Rage Mlg Noob + Big Bang Singularity Infinite Vortex + Quasar Equinox Transquility + Serenity Contrast Cycle + Equinox Jedi Space + Superhero Yoda Zen + Jedi Harp Rhythm + Zen Darth Jedi + Supervillain Sith Darth + Supreme Sphinx Desert + Geometry Awesome Joy + Hyper Tacos Awesome + Rain Omniscient God + Future Medusa God + Nightmare Cycle Get it from Rare Aura Shop

Multiple Auras in Aura Craft (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians must also familiarize themselves with the basic controls in the game:

WASD - Use these keys to move your character around.

Use these keys to move your character around. Space - Press this key to exit the vehicle or jump over obstacles.

Press this key to exit the vehicle or jump over obstacles. Left-click - Press this key to interact with the GUI and other options.

Press this key to interact with the GUI and other options. Mouse - You can use the mouse to look around and aim.

FAQs on Roblox Aura Craft

Can Aura Craft be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms including PCs, mobile devices, and consoles such as PS4 and PS5.

Are there microtransactions in Aura Craft?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does Aura Craft receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights.

