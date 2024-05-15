  • home icon
Aura Craft: Beginner's Guide

By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified May 15, 2024 12:26 GMT
A beginner's guide to Aura Craft (Image via Roblox)

Aura Craft is a Roblox title that is inspired by another hit Roblox game called Sol's RNG. In the game, players must start with some basic auras and work their way up to the rarest ones by mixing and matching them with other auras. More than 200 auras can be obtained in the game via trial and error and countless combinations.

This title may be overwhelming to newcomers due to the complex combinations of auras, especially for free-to-play players. Since there isn't an in-game tutorial or a recipe book that helps players unlock complex auras, this guide aims to fill that void by simplifying all aspects of the game, and listing all possible aura combinations for newbies to understand.

Aura Craft: Everything you need to know

Understanding the basics

After loading into the game, players will be given four basic auras to get started. The four starter auras include Water, Fire, Earth, and Wind signifying the four crucial elements in our day-to-day lives. With the help of these four auras, Robloxians must get creative and mix and match to create new and previously unknown auras.

The process of Aura combining can get a bit cluttered when you're working with multiple auras trying to find one you're yet to stumble upon. To aid in keeping things simple and organized, the game has a scrollable aura list and a Clear button that helps clear the aura palette when things start to feel cluttered.

Additionally, the End button can be used to get to the home screen and the Auto button is a paid feature or a gamepass that does the job of combining auras and discovering new ones for you.

How to play Aura Craft?

There isn't much for Robloxians to do except combine the auras they have unlocked to find ones they haven't and collect coins that spawn at night. These collected coins can then be used at the Coin Shop shown above in an image for new and exclusive auras. More coins can also be unlocked by achieving aura collection milestones.

If Robloxians are stuck and need help they can use the hint feature in the game for 19 Robux or they can refer to the Aura Craft recipes listed down below:

List of possible Aura combinations in Aura Craft
PlantEarth + Water
LifeTime + Plant
LavaFire + Earth
MagmaLava + Lava
EnergyWater + Dust
EruptionGeyser + Magma
AirTree + Tree
TreePlant + Plant
InfiniteTime + Time
DustPlant + Fire
PowerEnergy + Life
SpiritDust + Fire
IceWater + Time
SkyWind + Air
SnowIce + Spirit
CrustEarth + Eruption
StormWater + Spirit
Yin YangWater + Fire
Eternal FlameEnergy + Fire
InspirationTime + Power
MysteryInfinite + Infinite
NatureEnergy + Tree
NightSky + Time
UnityPower + Life
LightningEnergy + Storm
CloudAir + Air
OceanWater + Water
RainbowSpirit + Storm
VolcanoLava + Earth
MonkYin Yang + Water
DeceptionWonder + Mystery
AbundanceInfinite + Monk
StoneEarth + Eath
MetalFire + Stone
TwilightSky + Night
FutureTime + Infinite
DeathLife + Cycle
RainSad + Cloud
WraithDeath + Spirit
BuddhaMonk + Energy
GlacierIce + Earth
SpaceSky + Sky
GalaxySpace + Space
VortexEarth + Galaxy
SunshineEnergy + Sky
StarEarth + Space
Solar WindWind + Star
WonderLife + Mystery
Infinite VortexVortex + Infinite
MoonNight + Stone
RosePlant + Nature
GodSky + Life
DevilGod + Death
EarthquakeEarth + Spirit
EternalEnergy + Infinite
MeteorStone + Space
Meteor ShowerMeteor + Meteor
Aurora BorealisSpace + Spirit
Dark MatterSpacec + Time
NecromancerDeath + Energy
ButterflyNature + Life
SuperPower + Energy
SuperheroLife + Super
ApolloStar + God
BlackholeVortex + Space
VoidTime + Black Hole
BlizzardStorm + Snow
ScienceLife + Space
AquaticLife + Water
MuseRainbow + Buddha
SwampWater + Tree
WaterfallWater + Power
PheonixLife + Fire
MagicSpirit + Spirit
BubblesMagic + Water
RngYin Yang + Time
WerewolfDeath + Cycle
StarlightStar + Magic
CryogenTime + Ice
NinjaMonk + Fire
ToxicFire + Death
North StarStar + Aurora Borealis
DarknessVoid + Death
BossDarkness + Power
SupremePower + Boss
GravityEnergy + Space
CoalStone + Stone
GoldWater + Coal
GemCoal + Coal
LuckRng + Life
EmeraldGem + Luck
TsunamiWater + Storm
LuxurySupreme + Supreme
DemonNinja + Fire
RageDemon + Energy
TridentLife + Tsunami
RhythmRNG + Infinite
TechnologyEnergy + Science
SynthwaveRhythm + Technology
PlasmaLightning + Lightning
FermoticSynthwave + Plasma
WealthGold + Boss
BrokieCycle + Wealth
TreasureStone + Gem
RavenDeath + Life
HarmonyCloud + Rainbow
SerenityHarmony + Harmony
PeaceRaven + Harmony
SuperbGold + Harmony
DubstepPower + Ryth,
MermaidAquatic + Life
DragonPower + Phoenix
KoNinja + Rage
RadioactiveEnergy + Toxic
ExplosivePlasma + Radioactive
Big BangSpace + Explosive
HypnoticLife + Rainbow
HiddenExplosive + Radioactive
NuclearDevil + Life
ReaperLife + Reaper
VengeanceUnity + Death
ChaosChaos + Reaper
DoomMetal + Power
PlatinumLife + Explosive
AdrenalineMetal + Power
ShimmerMagic + Wind
GlitterRainbow + Shimmer
SupervillanDevil + Super
SupernovaGravity + Star
FissionNuclear + Supernova
SinisterDoom + Life
WickedTime + Sinister
QuartzStone + Rainbow
GeyserWater + Volcano
PlagueLife + Toxic
RocketSpace + Science
AlienMoon + Rocket
SpeedNinja + Wind
TechtronicSynthwave + Speed
HyperAdrenaline + Speed
Hip HopSpeed + Rhythm
PerfectionGem + Time
BalancePerfection + Monk
Third EyeMonk + Rainbow
PrismPerfection + Third Eye
VibranceEarth + Gem
SorcererMagic + Magic
ZenithLife + Life
BeaconStarlight + Zenith
PhonkFuture + Rhythm
PartyPhonk + Adrenaline
CrabAquatic + Rhtyhm
CouragePower + Power
RadianceCourage + Energy
ApocalypseDoom + Doom
PhantomDeath + Peace
SpecterLife + Phantom
Dark AngelPhantom + Darkness
RobotMetal + Life
BlossomNinja + Plant
SpringInfinite + Blossom
SleepUnknown
NightmareTime + Monk
DreamTime + Sleep
King of FireFire + Magic
TornadoSpirit + Wind
SpoutWater + Tornado
PureUnlockable
QuasarGalaxy + Pure
UfoAlien + Rocket
TeslaLightning + Metal
RoyaltyLife + God
ChallengeUnlockable
AiZenith + Technology
PirateSinister + Aquatic
FreedomSpring + Life
ChainedDeath Freedom
FloralRainbow + Spring
GeometryUnity + Balance
DiscoEnergy + Party
ApexLife + Vengeance
FireflyStar + Life
ShadowDarkness + Starlight
EclipseCycle + Space
CalmMonk + Air
VisionInfinite + God
RelativityGravity + Vision
CrypticVision + Hypnotic
SandStone + Dust
DesertSand + Stand
WildfireFire + Fire
JoySad + Cycle
PlanetEarth + Star
SandstormEnergy + Sand
EuphoriaEnergy + Radiance
HurricaneStorm + Storm
DroughtDesert + Death
FrostbiteBlizzard + Life
ZeusLightning + God
CursedDarkness + Darkness
TrollTechnology + Cursed
AngelGod + Time
HeavenSky + God
FairyMagic + Life
NebulaGravity
LoveRainbow + Rose
HeartbreakLove + Death
PulseLove + Rhythm
TranquilitySleep + Calm
BreezeAir + Calm
ZenCalm + Ninja
MagneticStone + Gravity
ChemistryGeometry + Science
BatUnlockable
PosseidonTrident + God
MacabreReaper + Reaper
HauntedPhantom + Phantom
OminousCourage + Time
DivinePower + Angel
GraveyardEarth + Haunted
PortalMagic + Vortex
RiftWind + Portal
PastWonder + Future
EnderMagic Portal
AmberDeath + Gem
RubyGem + Love
RevengeRage + Vengeance
BatmanBat + Superhero
HellbentDeath + Rage
DaisyLife + Rose
MysticTime + Magic
KnightRoyal Power + Life
AresKnight + God
JokerSinister + Batman
NoobTroll + Sad
GigaDivine + Noob
KarmaPast + Future
ItadoriSorcerer + Rage
MlgNoob + Big Bang
SingularityInfinite Vortex + Quasar
EquinoxTransquility + Serenity
ContrastCycle + Equinox
JediSpace + Superhero
YodaZen + Jedi
HarpRhythm + Zen
DarthJedi + Supervillain
SithDarth + Supreme
SphinxDesert + Geometry
AwesomeJoy + Hyper
TacosAwesome + Rain
OmniscientGod + Future
MedusaGod + Nightmare
CycleGet it from Rare Aura Shop
Robloxians must also familiarize themselves with the basic controls in the game:

  • WASD - Use these keys to move your character around.
  • Space - Press this key to exit the vehicle or jump over obstacles.
  • Left-click - Press this key to interact with the GUI and other options.
  • Mouse - You can use the mouse to look around and aim.

FAQs on Roblox Aura Craft

Can Aura Craft be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms including PCs, mobile devices, and consoles such as PS4 and PS5.

Are there microtransactions in Aura Craft?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does Aura Craft receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights.

