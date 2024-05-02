+1 Blade Slayer: A Definitive Guide

+1 Blade Slayer is a clicker-style Roblox game. It is inspired by the popular animanga series, Demon Slayer. The gameplay involves players clicking repeatedly to gain sword power or damage per hit, using their swords to defeat multiple Demon Slayer-themed NPCs and bosses. The main objective of the game is to gain as much sword power as possible by defeating NPCs and securing a higher rank on the server leaderboards.

Many new players may feel lost and overwhelmed due to the number of options. Although the game provides in-game tips, it's possible to miss them. This guide is designed to simplify all aspects of the game, making it easier for new players to understand and enjoy this title to its fullest.

+1 Blade Slayer: Everything you need to know

Free login rewards in +1 Blade Slayer (Image via Roblox)

+1 Understanding the basics

The in-game shop in +1 Blade Slayer (Image via Roblox)

As you load into the game, you will find yourself in the middle of the spawn area which also acts as the first world in the game. Here, you are given a basic sword to get started and start swinging. Now you can choose to swing the sword mid-air and only gain sword damage or you can attack NPCs in the area to obtain rewards as well as sword damage.

The obvious winner here is the second option as it is more practical. There isn't much you must keep in mind except always merging your newly acquired swords and Demon Slayer-themed companions that can be hatched from eggs found at the spawn area of any world to make them stronger.

How to play +1 Blade Slayer?

Official cover for +1 Blade Slayer (Image via Roblox)

In the game, Robloxians must click their way to defeat mobs and complete quests to amass better swords, damage per hit, coins, and much more from the mob drops. They can also forge and level up their sword and companions to deal more damage and earn additional coins. They can do the same by selling the swords and other items from the backpack they're not using anymore.

If players wish to earn more coins or better swords, they can do so by unlocking better maps that have stronger mobs and superior mob drops. Another way of doing the same would be by being Reborn, and increasing their luck percentage and coins earned but losing all amassed sword damage in the process.

Gameplay screenshot from +1 Blade Slayer (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians will also need to familiarize themselves with the basic controls in the game:

WASD - Use these keys to move around.

Use these keys to move around. Left-click - Press this key to swing your sword and eliminate NPCs.

Press this key to swing your sword and eliminate NPCs. Mouse - You can use the mouse to look around and aim.

FAQs on Roblox +1 Blade Slayer Guide

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms including PCs, mobile devices, and consoles such as PS4 and PS5.

Are there microtransactions in the game?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does the game receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights with fellow adventurers.

