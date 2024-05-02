+1 Blade Slayer Codes (May 2024)

+1 Blade Slayer codes provide free resources when redeemed in the game. In this Roblox title, players must repeatedly swing their swords to gain sword power and then take down numerous NPCs. This lets them unlock better swords and helpful companions, reach new high scores, and secure a higher rank on the server leaderboards.

That said, beginners can often have a hard time unlocking a rank on the leaderboard initially. Luckily, players can use the codes below to get free bonuses. Read on to find out how to redeem the active codes in +1 Blade Slayer and where to find more.

All +1 Blade Slayer Codes (Active)

Active codes for +1 Blade Slayer (Image via Roblox)

Below is a list of all active codes for +1 Blade Slayer, which have been confirmed to work as of this writing. Redeem them as soon as possible to ensure you don't miss out on the free rewards.

List of Active Codes for +1 Blade Slayer WUAP6A x2 Quirk Book, x2 +100 Damage Potions, and x99 Snow (New) 1000likes x5 Magic Scroll, +2 Luck Potion, +100% Damage Potion, +100% Power Potion, and +100% Gold Potion welcome x5 Magic Scroll, +2 Luck Potion, +100% Damage Potion, +100% Power Potion, and +100% Gold Potion updascension x10 Common Emblem, x10 Rare Emblem, x10 Epic Emblem, x2 Legendary Emblem, and x2 Mythical Emblem GladGame x2 Quirk 1 Book, x2 +2 Luck Potion, and x99 Snow

Inactive +1 Blade Slayer Codes

Inactive codes for +1 Blade Slayer (Image via Roblox)

Fortunately, none of the codes for +1 Blade Slayer have expired yet. If an active code doesn't deliver rewards, this article will be updated accordingly and a list consisting of all inactive codes will be provided below.

How to redeem +1 Blade Slayer Codes

Redeem codes in +1 Blade Slayer with ease (Image via Roblox)

To redeem codes in +1 Blade Slayer, simply follow these steps:

Launch +1 Blade Slayer and ensure you're connected to the server.

and ensure you're connected to the server. Upon joining the game, press the Shop Button located at the left side of your game screen and then scroll down to the code redemption area or simply click on the Code button in the menu.

located at the left side of your game screen and then scroll down to the code redemption area or simply click on the Code button in the menu. Copy a working code and paste it into the Please enter code text box.

text box. Click on the Get Reward Button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

Codes for +1 Blade Slayer and their importance

Active codes for +1 Blade Slayer can be redeemed for free items in the game. The rewards may include but won't be limited to Quirks, Emblems, and Potions which can be very useful for newcomers as well as veterans. Quirks are a type of power-up in +1 Blade Slayer, and Emblems can be used to level up hero companions. If used, potions can give you a boost in speed, damage, luck, and coins earned.

+1 Blade Slayer Code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in +1 Blade Slayer with ease (Image via Roblox)

If you try to redeem a code and it doesn't work because it's either incorrect or expired, you will see a message that says "Invalid code!" above the button that says "Get Reward." To avoid any issues, it's important to double-check the accuracy of the codes before redeeming them, especially if you are entering them manually.

One way to prevent errors during this process is to copy and paste the codes directly from the list provided above.

Where to find more recent +1 Blade Slayer codes

If you wish to stay up-to-date with the latest Roblox news about +1 Blade Slayer, including updates and new codes, you can bookmark this page as it will be updated whenever new codes are released. Moreover, you can follow the game developer's X account, and join their Discord server, as well as the official Roblox group for more information.

FAQs on +1 Blade Slayer Codes

What is the latest +1 Blade Slayer code?

The latest active code in +1 Blade Slayer is WUAP6A, which grants x2 Quirk Book, x2 +100 Damage Potions, and x99 Snow for free.

Are +1 Blade Slayer codes useful?

Redeeming codes in +1 Blade Slayer is beneficial. It allows you to get rewards without spending Robux or grinding.

When will the active codes expire in +1 Blade Slayer?

The codes have no known expiration date as of this writing, so they could go inactive abruptly or stay active for a longer time.

When will newer codes for +1 Blade Slayer be released?

Usually, new Roblox codes are released during a holiday, major updates, and certain in-game events. This also applies to +1 Blade Slayer.

