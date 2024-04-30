Tongue Battles Codes (April 2024)

Tongue Battles Codes will help you in your progress with this war-themed Roblox title. In the humorous Roblox fighting game Tongue Battles, you go into the arena and use just your mouth to battle opponents. Fortunately, you can obtain Coins by winning battles, redeeming codes, and using those Coins to purchase better tongues with more skills. As a powerful melee weapon, your extended tongue lets you blast opponents and knock them back.
You may also get coins by throwing opponents into the lava or by licking them to beat them. Purchase accessories to give your avatar a chic look as you defeat your enemies. Become the greatest tongue warrior by vanquishing enemies and an expert in each language's special powers.
All Tongue Battles Codes (Active)
Currently, the codes for Tongue Battles provided are active and working. However, claim them before they expire.
Inactive Tongue Battles codes
There aren't any inactive codes on Tongue Battles at the moment. Thus, you need not worry about freebies expiring.
How to redeem Tongue Battles codes
Follow the instructions below to redeem Tongue Battles codes:
- Launch Tongue Battles on Roblox.
- Select the 'Settings' icon located on the left side of the screen.
- Copy and Paste the code from this guide into the 'Gift Code' textbox.
- Click on the 'Black' claim button and receive your reward.
What are Tongue Battles codes about, and what’s their importance?
The codes for Tongue Battles provided in this guide offer amazing freebies, such as Cash, which can be used for more powerful tongues. Redeeming codes in this game is the fastest and most effective way to gain more Coins.
Tongue Battles codes troubleshooting [How to fix]
Use the copy and paste function to enter codes precisely, and proofread the code to prevent errors. If you are still unable to redeem a code, it has most likely expired.
Where to find new Tongue Battles codes
You can join the LDS Fighting Roblox group. Also, follow the developer on X and subscribe to the official YouTube channel, LightningDragonStudios. Additionally, you can interact in the Lightning Dragon Studios Discord channel.
FAQs on Tongue Battles codes
What is the latest Tongue Battles code?
The latest code in Tongue Battles is "volcano," which grants you 200 coins.
Which code provides the best rewards in Tongue Battles?
The codes "capture" and "like30k" grant you 300 Coins each.
How beneficial are codes for Tongue Battles?
Codes can be used to obtain additional Cash, which can then be exchanged for more potent tongues with various qualities.
