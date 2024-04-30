Tongue Battles Codes (April 2024)

Tongue Battles Codes will help you in your progress with this war-themed Roblox title. In the humorous Roblox fighting game Tongue Battles, you go into the arena and use just your mouth to battle opponents. Fortunately, you can obtain Coins by winning battles, redeeming codes, and using those Coins to purchase better tongues with more skills. As a powerful melee weapon, your extended tongue lets you blast opponents and knock them back.

You may also get coins by throwing opponents into the lava or by licking them to beat them. Purchase accessories to give your avatar a chic look as you defeat your enemies. Become the greatest tongue warrior by vanquishing enemies and an expert in each language's special powers.

All Tongue Battles Codes (Active)

Latest codes in Tongue Battles (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the codes for Tongue Battles provided are active and working. However, claim them before they expire.

List of Active Tongue Battles Codes CODES REWARDS volcano 200 Coins (New) capture 300 Coins like30k 300 Coins l2k 100 Coins lava 200 Coins tb 200 Coins tongue 200 Coins like10k 200 Coins

Inactive Tongue Battles codes

There aren't any inactive codes on Tongue Battles at the moment. Thus, you need not worry about freebies expiring.

How to redeem Tongue Battles codes

Redeem codes in Tongue Battles (Image via Roblox)

Follow the instructions below to redeem Tongue Battles codes:

Launch Tongue Battles on Roblox.

Select the 'Settings' icon located on the left side of the screen.

Copy and Paste the code from this guide into the 'Gift Code' textbox.

Click on the 'Black' claim button and receive your reward.

What are Tongue Battles codes about, and what’s their importance?

VIP chest in Tongue Battles (Image via Roblox)

The codes for Tongue Battles provided in this guide offer amazing freebies, such as Cash, which can be used for more powerful tongues. Redeeming codes in this game is the fastest and most effective way to gain more Coins.

Tongue Battles codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Tongue Battles invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

Use the copy and paste function to enter codes precisely, and proofread the code to prevent errors. If you are still unable to redeem a code, it has most likely expired.

Where to find new Tongue Battles codes

You can join the LDS Fighting Roblox group. Also, follow the developer on X and subscribe to the official YouTube channel, LightningDragonStudios. Additionally, you can interact in the Lightning Dragon Studios Discord channel.

FAQs on Tongue Battles codes

What is the latest Tongue Battles code?

The latest code in Tongue Battles is "volcano," which grants you 200 coins.

Which code provides the best rewards in Tongue Battles?

The codes "capture" and "like30k" grant you 300 Coins each.

How beneficial are codes for Tongue Battles?

Codes can be used to obtain additional Cash, which can then be exchanged for more potent tongues with various qualities.

