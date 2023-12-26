How to find all food items in Roblox Secret Staycation

If you are a foodie and enjoy playing games that have a simple premise and game mechanics, then you can give Roblox Secret Staycation a try. The game welcomes players of all ages into a delectable universe where the kitchen comes alive during the owners' absence, and you can turn into animated fruits and vegetables to play around in the house. Even though the game looks fairly simple and intuitive, it has its fair share of secrets and easter eggs.

This article spills the beans on where you can find the limited-edition Christmas food items as well as where you can find the everyday food items that aren't limited in Roblox Secret Staycation. Let's dive in, explore the map, and unveil the secrets of sneaky food items!

All you need to know about free food items found in Roblox Secret Staycation

Limited-time Christmas food items in Roblox Secret Staycation

Roblox Secret Staycation also celebrated the holiday season by releasing four time-limited food items that truly embrace the Christmas spirit. Here is a rundown:

Pistachio Macaron: You can find this sweet delight nestled under the Christmas Tree. Christmas Egg: To find this food item, you have to explore the shelf next to the Christmas Tree and discover a hidden hole beneath it. Navigate through the maze-like area, reach the pink bucket near a snowman, and unearth the Christmas Egg. Pro tip: Climb the laundry rack and jump into the plant box for an added surprise! Christmas Cake: For this one, you must transform into a Candy Cane and ascend the kitchen's makeshift cake tower. Then, you must traverse various boxes until you encounter a shelf with a thin orange wire. As a Candy Cane, you can easily hook onto the wire and reach the other side to find the Christmas Cake. White Strawberry: To find this time-limited food item, you'll have to morph into a Caviar, then revisit the shelf near the Christmas Tree, and climb the blocks. Now, you must use the rulers as bridges, climb ledges next to books, and stop at the second brown piece of wood. Next, you must jump into the Christmas sock to unlock the elusive White Strawberry.

Everyday food items in Roblox Secret Staycation

If you still haven't found all the everyday food items, then finding the Christmas Cake and the White Strawberry can be troublesome. Here is a rundown of the first 13 non-limited food items you can find in Roblox Secret Staycation with their locations:

Potato: This food item is located inside the pot on the kitchen stove. Pepperoni Pizza: This one is secretly stashed below the sofa in the living area of the house. Plain Bread: For this one, you have to locate the toaster on the kitchen counter and jump onto it to unlock this food item. Strawberry: For this one, you need to change into a smaller fruit or vegetable and look below the refrigerator to find the strawberry tucked in a corner. Cherry Tomato: The cherry tomato is hidden behind the bookshelf in front of the toy rail tracks. Green Apple: For this one, you would need to climb up the obstacle course that starts on the left side of the bookshelf, you must go up the rulers to get to the top of the bookshelf to locate the green apple. Tomato: The easiest way to get to this food item is by continuing the path after obtaining the green apple and then leaping off from the rulers to get to the TV and the game console. Inside the TV cabinet, there are 2 shelves, and the tomato is located on the lower shelf. Mango: To get this item, follow along the toy rail tracks to get to the drapes in the living room and find the mango hidden behind the drapes. French Bread: This item is located adjacent to the mango's location and is tucked tightly between the wall and the white drawer. Pumpkin: To get to the pumpkin, you will have to complete the obstacle course on the kitchen counter beside the kettle. The pumpkin is situated at the end of the course which is at the top of the fridge. Egg: Once you've obtained the pumpkin, you must move towards the chimney and continue on the wooden plank to get to the egg. Banana: The banana is strategically placed on top of the books used to lift the toy train track up. Using a taller food item like the french bread is suggested to acquire this item easily. Lemon: The lemon is located inside the white basket in front of the drapes where the mango is hidden.

Are there any other food items to find in Roblox Secret Staycation?

There are a total of 26 non-limited everyday food items you can find in Roblox Secret Staycation, and here is a rundown for every other food item:

Sugar Cube: The sugar cube is placed inside the toy train, and to obtain it, you must wait for it to come in range. Once the train is in sight, you have to jump onto it to unlock this item. Chocolate Chip Cookie: To get this item, you have to go up the toy train track and jump onto the dinner table chairs. Once you've made the jump, look for the cookie on one of the chairs and collect it. Rice Ball: To get this item, you have to change into a smaller food item, then locate the TV cabinet and jump onto the upper shelf. Once you've successfully reached the upper shelf, you have to jump onto the white-colored center table where the rice ball is neatly placed right beside the TV remote. Mushroom: To reach the mushroom, you would have to reach the end of a maze that starts behind the bookshelf that you climbed to collect the green apple, and it ends on the balcony where you will find the mushroom on the swing. Pancake: On the balcony where you found the mushroom, you have to go behind the wooden wall of the miniature garden and climb the metal railings to reach the surface of the miniature garden. This is where you'll find the pancake hidden inside the foliage. Chocolate Doughnut: To obtain this item, you have to jump onto the dining table from the location where you found the pumpkin. Once you are on the table, locate the doughnut sitting in a bowl and collect it. Chili Pepper: This item can be found on the right armrest of the sofa in front of the TV. Lychee: This item sits atop the window frame on the right side of the refrigerator. To get to it, you must climb the same counter you did for the pumpkin and then jump onto the window frame to get it. Watermelon: This item is located on top of the white cabinet right in front of the balcony window. You must climb a few obstacles to get to the watermelon. Candy Cane: After collecting the watermelon, you must continue on your path, climb the cardboard box, and reach the end of this narrow path to collect the candy cane. Caviar: This item is neatly tucked away on a small table with two plants beside the refrigerator. To get to it, you must climb up the fridge and then jump looking upwards to land on the table and collect the caviar. Salad Leaf: This item can be found inside the dustbin, and to get to it, you must climb the toy train track until the dustbin is within reach and then take a leap of faith into the dustbin. Small Piece of Cheese: Locate the same maze you entered to unlock the mushroom and follow the trail of gold coins. Beware of the mouse that guards this final food item. Once you notice the path narrowing, know you are getting closer to the cheese piece. Now, the cheese piece would be sneakily placed in a small room inside the maze. After you've collected it, click on the fridge icon and change into a different food item to get out.

After unlocking all the food items in Roblox Secret Staycation, you can embark on your culinary journey inside the enthralling world of Roblox, get your hands on the limited-time Christmas delights, and relish the everyday treats that make this Roblox game fun.

