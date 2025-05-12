I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 is set to release on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 2:00 AM JST on Abema in Japan. For fans outside of Japan, the episode will be available to watch on Crunchyroll on the same day.

In the previous episodes, Liam received 300 new battleships from Nias. Amid tensions with Yasushi and a new scheme from the Guide, Liam investigates a captured pirate ship and uncovers hidden coordinates to a mysterious treasure island.

Meanwhile, Goaz plots revenge. After navigating a financial standoff at Domos Gate, Liam secures clearance and warps to the treasure site—only to discover massive pirate activity waiting for him.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 release date and time

Nias and Liam (Image via Quad)

The upcoming I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 will be out on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 2:00 AM Japanese Standard Time. For some of the global audience, the episode will premiere on Saturday, May 17, based on their time zones.

Here are the release dates and timings for I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Day Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday May 17, 2025 10:00 AM Central Time Saturday May 17, 2025 12:00 PM Eastern Time Saturday May 17, 2025 01:00 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday May 17, 2025 02:00 PM British Summer Time Saturday May 17, 2025 06:00 PM Central European Summer Time Saturday May 17, 2025 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday May 17, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday May 18, 2025 01:00 AM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday May 18, 2025 02:30 AM

Countdown for episode 7:

Where to watch I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7

Goaz as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7 will premiere on ABC, TV Asahi, and other networks in Japan. Japanese audiences can also enjoy the upcoming and previous episodes of the show on Anime Store, ABEMA, and other sites.

On the other hand, fans outside of Japan can stream the next episode on Crunchyroll. It will be officially available on the site for regions such as the Middle East, Central America, North America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 6 recap

Nias as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

The previous episode sets the stage for a major shift in power. Liam finally receives his 300 battleships from Nias, but tensions rise as Yasushi accuses her of emotionally manipulating Liam. The Guide fuels Yasushi's resentment, setting a darker plan in motion.

Onboard a captured pirate ship, Liam and his crew find navigational charts leading to a secret system around a binary black hole—presumably a pirate treasure base. Liam makes moves to capture it. Unbeknownst to him, Goaz discovers Liam's activities and moves to annihilate the Banfield territory.

Liam faces administrative difficulty at Domos Gate, where his bad credit record prevents his fleet from proceeding. A cryptic call interrupts the toll officer, who discovers Goaz's pirate fleet on its way but decides to disregard it.

Domos Gate in anime (Image via Quad)

Amagi rescues the day when Nias obtains a letter of credibility, enabling Banfield's fleet to warp. In a turn of events, Liam's earlier tampering with the navigation system leads Goaz's fleet astray to an Imperial training facility, where 70,000 warships are training.

Meanwhile, Liam's fleet docks on the treasure island and finds over 20,000 pirate ships, all docked. With no hesitation, Liam unleashes a full attack, heading into Avid and overwhelming the enemy forces soon afterwards.

With the tide of battle now turning in their favor, he instructs Amagi to deploy the mobile knights to complete the task. The episode ends with Liam ruling the battlefield, as Goaz experiences an Imperial nightmare.

What to expect from I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 7? (speculative)

Liam and Nias (Image via Quad)

As Liam has entered the territory of the pirates, episode 7 of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire will most likely turn out to be the episode where Liam and Goaz meet. This will be an action-packed episode of the first season, as Liam, with his more than 300 battleships, will face Goaz.

