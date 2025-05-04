I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 5, Honey Trap, aired on May 03, 2025, at 8 pm JST. Goaz vows to annihilate his own retreating fleet to set an example. Meanwhile, Liam celebrates his first victory and salvages a pirate ship loaded with rare metals.

As the Banfield fleet’s shortcomings are exposed, Liam agrees to modernize using second-hand ships. Carlin Nias eyes Liam as a potential client, while the Guide schemes to plant rebellious soldiers in Liam’s growing forces.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 5.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 5: Liam starts advancing his fleet for the text battle

Amagi as seen in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 5 (Image via Quad)

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 5 opens with Goaz receiving bad news: his crew has returned after fleeing from a battle. They were completely defeated. The scientist explains that they underestimated the enemy’s strength. That’s why they had to retreat—before the damage got worse.

Goaz doesn’t take it well. When the mad scientist asks for orders, Goaz responds with rage. He commands all ships to be launched; his goal is brutal. He wants to destroy the fleet that ran away. When the scientist asks if he’s serious about destroying his own army, Goaz confirms it coldly. He wants to send a message: looking down on pirates means death. His own men will serve as an example.

After the opening theme, the scene shifts. Liam and Amagi appear, and they discuss the recent battle. Amagi informs him that the mooring is complete. Liam nods and says it was a satisfying fight, and Amagi congratulates him for his first real victory.

Liam as seen in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 5 (Image via Quad)

Liam explains that their resource planet, Mucay, has been successfully defended. As a bonus, they captured some souvenirs. Amagi reminds him of Imperial law—any pirate ship captured in battle becomes their property, along with its cargo. She reveals that the ship they seized had been raiding valuable resource carriers.

Among the loot are rare metals, including orichalcum and adamantine. When Liam says he wants something flashy, like a golden crown with diamonds, Amagi cuts him off. She explains that diamonds are just carbon crystals, and Gold isn’t that valuable either—its low ionization potential makes it common in electronic parts. The rare metals they found are far more precious.

Brian adds that they also already have gold, and they usually use it in devices. Liam orders it to be converted into coins, as he wants a proper treasure. This shows his lingering fantasy of noble wealth.

Brian and Amagi as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

Amagi then reveals a critical issue. The Banfield family owns around 10,000 battleships, but only 30% are functional—just 2,000 are available for emergency deployment, and that’s a major problem. It means their military strength is mostly for show. Liam and his revived Avid managed the battle well, but the fleet’s condition is worrying.

Amagi suggests retiring the old ships, as they are dead weight. Brian opposes this. He argues that numbers still matter in war. Liam sides with Amagi—he says the useless ships should be scrapped. Turning them into a breakwater for fish sounds better. He agrees to buy second-hand ships using the valuable materials they just gained.

Carlin Nias in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 5 (Image via Quad)

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 5 then shifts again. Eulisia Morisille from the Third Weapons Factory appears, and Carlin Nias is alongside her. Both present their latest ship models. Their goal is to sell these new models to the Imperial Army. However, Carlin loses the discussion; her arguments fail—so do her chances to make a deal.

Worried about reporting low sales, Nias has a sudden idea. She remembers Liam, as he might still be a potential buyer, which gives her some hope. Meanwhile, Yasushi is seen in a bar—he’s visibly nervous. Talking to himself, he reflects on Liam’s progress—Liam followed all his training advice. In fact, he went beyond it and he became a true first-rate swordsman.

Liam, on the other hand, has his doubts. He asks Amagi if he’s now on the same level as Yasushi. Amagi replies that she can't be sure. She says she only saw him draw and sheath his sword. Liam believes Yasushi lowered his grade on purpose, just to comfort him.

Liam and Amagi in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 5 (Image via Quad)

Liam then shares something personal; he talks about his past. His parents abandoned him, he was left with debt and responsibility, and his life seemed doomed, but things changed—they got better, all thanks to the Guide who reincarnated him.

Amagi updates him again: the Imperial Army is buying new ship models. They are also releasing a wave of used battleships. However, there's a catch: anyone who buys them must also accept soon-to-retire officers and soldiers. Amagi thinks it’s a good deal. These veterans have real battle experience. Liam agrees and accepts the offer.

Unbeknownst to them, the Guide is watching. He listens from the shadows. He smiles wickedly. He wants Liam to have rebellious troops—soldiers who won’t obey a so-called evil lord. This is part of the Guide’s plan.

Towards the end of the episode, Nias visits Yasushi. She’s impressed with Liam’s progress. He reached first-grade swordsmanship in a short time. She compliments Yasushi’s training. Then, she casually asks him about his preferences. Yasushi gives a very specific reply. He says he likes tight skirts—short and black.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 5 closing event - Liam decides to buy 300 ships from Nias

Nias in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 5 (Image via Quad)

In the final scene of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 5, Nias approaches Liam with an offer for sale. She offers him her ships, promising total operability. When Liam suggests selling them to the Imperial Army, Nias admits that the Army has declined her request. Liam seeks advice from Amagi. He asks whether purchasing 300 ships is something he can afford.

Amagi believes it will be difficult but not impossible. She believes the investment is possible. Though costly, it won't be a waste in the future. Liam decides after hearing this and buys all 300 ships of Nias, ending the episode by moving forward in bold steps.

