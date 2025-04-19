Manga arcs often push the boundaries of violence, hopelessness, and emotional destruction. Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc is a gruesome assault of death, betrayal, and irreparable losses. Powerful sorcerers gets killed and the line between good and evil fades. However, as extreme as it was, some manga arcs have pushed further.

Ad

These arcs do not merely shock—they annihilate hope, distort morality, and leave no one unscathed. They each bring pain with precision and impose long-lasting scars on both readers and characters. Here are the 10 manga arcs more brutal than Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned manga.

War for Paradis, ⁠Chimera Ant, and 8 other manga arcs more brutal than Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc

1) War for Paradis Arc (Attack on Titan)

Ad

Trending

Mikasa and Armin (Image via MAPPA)

The War for Paradis Arc starts with Marley's sudden attack and ends with Eren's worldwide genocide. Soldiers, civilians, and even children become victims of the bloodshed. Friends turn against friends, and Families are destroyed. The violence is harsh and merciless, where morality collapses entirely. The world sees hope perish.

Ad

In contrast to the Shibuya Arc, the terror here is not merely supernatural—it's political, personal, and horribly human. It doesn't only destroy cities—it destroys identities. This makes it one of the manga arcs that is more brutal than the Shibuya Incident Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen.

2) Chimera Ant Arc (Hunter x Hunter)

Meruem as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

The Chimera Ant Arc starts with the birth of a new race that eats humans to become more evolved. What begins as a survival quest becomes a philosophical deconstruction of humanity. Whole villages are exterminated—children are eaten—and morality disappears.

Ad

Even the heroes get lost—Gon's change is raw anger and sorrow. The tone is dark, cold, and unflinching. Death is not just a plot device, it's a consequence. The slow horror and emotional deterioration of the arc places it among the most brutal manga arcs of all time.

3) Control Devil Arc (Chainsaw Man)

Makima as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Makima takes Denji as her guardian, but all of it is a deception. She murders Power, manipulates Aki as a tool, and makes Denji her loyal pet. He loses his family, his choices, and even his identity. The horror is silent but terrifying. As opposed to Shibuya's violence, this arc shatters one soul at a time.

Ad

Every loss is painful and intimate. It's not a fight—it's control, loneliness, and despair. The psychological trauma is deeper than death. Control Devil Arc is one of the more violent manga arcs than Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc.

4) Falcon Of The Millennium Empire Arc (Berserk)

A still from Berserk manga (Image via Hakusensha)

The Millennium Falcon Empire Arc starts with the return of Griffith and the rise of a twisted new empire. As he recruits apostles and destroys kingdoms, the world transforms into a dark fantasy horror. Innocents are slaughtered, soldiers are consumed, and demons roam freely. Guts suffers tremendous pain, both physical and mentally.

Ad

The arc mixes war, trauma, and body horror in a constant stream of suffering. Compared to Shibuya, the brutality here is slower but far more relentless.

5) Lord Tensen Arc (Hell’s Paradise)

Sennin as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Lord Tensen Arc starts with Gabimaru and others getting to the inner levels of the island to meet the Tensen. These godlike foes torture intruders, making them grotesque flowers. The arc displays bodies ripped in two, friends mutilated, and minds shattered by hallucination.

Ad

Even the strongest fall following terrifying battles. Death is relentless, agonizing, and frequently without honor. In contrast to Shibuya's fast-paced chaos, this arc dwells on agony. The brutality is personal and endless. Lord Tensen Arc is among the manga arcs more violent than Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc.

6) Coalition Invasion Arc (Kingdom)

A still from the Coalition Invasion Arc in Kingdom (Image via Shueisha)

The Coalition Invasion Arc in Kingdom has the formation of a gigantic army of 540,000 men from several states all aiming on annihilating Qin. The fighting burns fiercely and brutally, generals and armies fighting in gruesome battles. Siege of Kankoku Pass and the follow-up invasion of the capital Kanyou are formed through strategies, secret operations, and tremendous losses.

Ad

Betrayals and changes in allegiance drive everyone to the limit. The sheer magnitude of destruction, fatalities, and non-stop violence within this arc make it one of the manga arcs more violent than Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc.

7) Golden Age Arc (Berserk)

Golden Age Arc in anime (Image via GEMBA)

The Golden Age Arc follows Guts, a solitary mercenary who finds meaning with the Band of the Hawk. What starts as a story of brotherhood becomes a nightmare. The arc concludes with the Eclipse—a demonic ceremony in which trusted comrades are butchered and Guts and Casca are shattered beyond healing.

Ad

The betrayal is personal and the violence is unfiltered. Unlike Shibuya, Golden Age drags its characters through slow emotional devastation. It's not only brutal—it's haunting. This makes it one of the most gruesome manga arcs.

8) War Arc (Vinland Saga)

Vinland Saga (Image via MAPPA/WiT Studio)

The War Arc of Vinland Saga is the rise of Canute and Thorfinn's slavery period. It starts with war and politics but soon turns into individual suffering. Thorfinn loses his sense of purpose, tormented by the memories of all the lives he ended. The violence is not flashy—instead, it is slow, agonizing, and terrifying.

Ad

The brutality is in psychological agony, starvation, and loss of identity. The silence hurts more than screams—making it one of the manga arcs harsher than Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc.

9) Rushima Landing Operation Arc (Tokyo Ghoul:re)

A still from Tokyo Ghoul manga (Image via Shueisha)

The CCG launches a full-scale attack on the ghoul base, Rushima Island. What starts out as a mission becomes a slaughter. Ghouls and humans drop one by one. Blood-soaked battlefield becomes a graveyard. Kaneki is subjected to ruthless torture that breaks his body and psyche.

Ad

Allies perish with no honor, and enemies become victims. Rushima is sheer slaughter, unlike the Shibuya Incident, where chaos had structure. There is no time for grieving, but for killing or being killed. It is among the manga arcs, brutal than Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc.

10) Nurarihyon Alien Mission Arc (Gantz)

Nurarihyon Alien Mission Arc (Image via

The Nurarihyon Alien Mission Arc in Gantz starts off with the Gantz team, who were dispatched to Osaka during a large-scale alien attack. The aliens aren't simply brutal—they're terrifyingly smart and unpredictable. There are civilian fatalities on an enormous scale.

Ad

The team of Osaka is filled with reckless fighters who perish horribly. Limbs get ripped off, bodies get squished, and no one escapes harm. The arc never eases up. It's sheer madness without pause. This places it among the manga arcs more violent than the Shibuya Incident Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Final thoughts

Manga arcs such as Attack on Titan's War for Paradis, Hunter x Hunter's Chimera Ant, and the Golden Age in Berserk are not about just violence—these arcs obliterate comfort and stability. They each bring their own form of brutality. Some manga arcs kill silently, such as the War Arc of Vinland Saga.

Ad

These narratives do not provide breaks. Suffering is ongoing, and survival is hardly a triumph. In comparison to Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc, these arcs hit harder, deeper, and without warning, making them much more brutal.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More