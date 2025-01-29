I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 5 is set to be released on February 2, 2025, on Tokyo MX at 1:30 am JST. The episode will also be broadcast on BS11, SUN, AT-X, HTB, KBS Kyoto, and other broadcasting channels all across Japan. The episode will then be available for streaming on HIDIVE and on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel for free.

I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? is a Japanese web manga series written by Yakitomato and illustrated by Kotatsu. ASCII Media Works began publishing the manga in August 2021, with four tankōbon volumes released. Produced by Studio Quad, an anime adaptation of the manga began airing in January 2025. The show has scored an average rating of 6.10/10 on MyAnimeList so far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from episode 4 of the anime series. Reader's discretion is advised.

Trending

I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 5: Release date, time, and countdown

As per the official website of the anime, I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 5 will premiere on Sunday, February 2, at 1:30 am JST. However, due to differences in time zones, most international fans would be able to watch the episode on February 1, 2025.

Episode 5 will be available for viewing at different times across various international regions. Here are the release dates and timings for I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 5 based on their respective time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, February 1, 2025 8:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday, February 1, 2025

10:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, February 1, 2025

11:30 am Brazil Standard Time Saturday, February 1, 2025 1:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, February 1, 2025 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, February 1, 2025 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, February 1, 2025 10:00 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 12:30 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, February 2, 2025 3:00 am

Where to watch I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 5?

Yoma (Image via Studio Quad)

I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 5 will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and other broadcasting channels across Japan. The series will stream simultaneously along its television broadcast on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai, with Japanese anime television network AT-X also airing the series.

The series has been licensed for streaming on HIDIVE in North America, Australia, and the British Isles by Sentai Filmworks. The series has also been licensed to be streamed for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel in Asia and Southeast Asia by Medialink. Thus, fans can watch the series for free on the YouTube channel.

A brief recap of I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi! episode 4

Shizuri Ideura (Image via Studio Quad)

I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 4 begins with Tsukasa playing video games with Shizuri. While playing, he asks her to accompany him to buy a new computer, which Shizuri interprets as a date proposal. Having nothing to wear, she seeks Hina's help, but instead runs into Ayame at Hina's place. Ayame informs her that Hina is currently out on a date.

Ayame then helps Shizuri by giving her some clothes and makeup. Curious about the nature of her relationship with Tsukasa, she asks Shizuri about it. Shizuri tells Ayame that Tsukasa loves living with her, cooking for her, and has no intention of replacing her with another kunoichi.

Hearing this, Ayame becomes jealous and remarks that Shizuri is more like a pet to Tsukasa. She then mocks her, calling her a hopeless romantic who falls in love at lightning speed. Infuriated, Shizuri threatens to kill Ayame if she utters another word. However, being hit with Shizuri’s murderous aura only excites Ayame.

Shizuri Ideura (Image via Studio Quad)

Shizuri meets Tsukasa in Akihabara for their date, turning heads with her beauty. Tsukasa compliments her dress, and they have a great time. However, while she buys ice cream, a former classmate approaches Tsukasa and asks about Shizuri, and casually compares her relationship with Tsukasa to a pet.

Hearing this, Shizuri feels disheartened, but Tsukasa quickly defends her, calling her invaluable and crediting her for saving him from loneliness. On the way home, she attempts to confess her feelings, but before she can, a Yoma attacks. Furious at the interruption, she kills the demon instantly, but in the chaos, she misses her chance to express her true feelings.

What to expect from I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 5? (speculative)

Shizuri and Tsukasa (Image via Studio Quad)

The main focus of episode 4 was on the developing relationship between Tsukasa and Shizuri, as the two went on a cute date together. Shizuri is slowly falling for her master, Tsukasa, and episode 5 could see them develop a lot more feelings for one another— altering their master-servant relationship.

Tsukasa's warrior bloodline might also begin awakening in the upcoming episode, making the dynamic between him and Shizuri even more complex. This could see Shizuri asking for assistance from Hina and Ayame to train Tsukasa, making it an exciting episode that fans will enjoy.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback