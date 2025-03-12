I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 12 will be released on March 17, 2025, at 1.30 am JST. Episode 11, which aired on March 10, 2025, primarily focused on Liam as he realized the genuine threat and his lack of firepower compared to the neighboring nations.

Ad

Previous episodes followed Liam as he spent all his time in his town to create an alibi for himself. Eventually, he discovered that neighboring nations had sent spies to assess his strength. He later uncovered a node of High Mithril beneath his nation, essentially equipping his entire town with magic.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 12.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 12: Release date and time

Ad

Trending

Ad

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 12, the final episode of the Winter 2025 series, will be released on March 17, 2025, at 1.30 am. This episode will conclude the establishment of Liam's country and its position against neighboring nations.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 08:30 am Monday March 17, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Monday March 17, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 04:30 pm Monday March 17, 2025 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Monday March 17, 2025 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm Monday March 17, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday March 18, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 02:00 am Tuesday March 18, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 12?

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 12 will be broadcast on BS Fuji, ATX, TV Tokyo, and several other Japanese TV channels. For Japanese viewers, it will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. For international viewers, it will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Ad

A brief recap of I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 11

Liam and his mitril deposits (Image via Studio Deen and Marvy Jack)

In episode 11 of I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, Liam strolls through his city, admiring his new commercial district. He becomes aware that his movements are being monitored, particularly since he had sent one of his clones to a nearby region to deliver water. While Liam enjoys the freedom to move around the nation, he now realizes he must remain in his city to create an alibi, distancing his identity from the disguised clone.

Ad

Eventually, he immerses himself in paving new roads for his country, deciding to opt for pitch roads instead of regular stone or brick pavements. He then remembers the drainage issue commonly encountered on roads and reconstructs the road with a positive camber.

Liam Hamilton as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen and Marvy Jack)

The episode then cuts to Liam discovering that every neighboring nation had sent spies to his country. Radon reveals how his power might prevent them from taking rash actions. Powers that are not visible or obvious cannot effectively deter invasion.

Ad

Consequently, Liam discovers a High Mithril vein beneath his nation and embeds this material under his entire town, essentially creating a storage device. This allowed anyone holding a contract with Liam to use any kind of magic he permitted. The episode concluded with Liam celebrating his new "Magic City."

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 12: What to expect? (speculative)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 12 will follow Liam as he finalizes his country's standing among the other nations, particularly as he has nearly equipped his entire city with magic.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback