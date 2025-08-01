I'm tired of saying this, but Solo Leveling won't ever be One Piece and fans must accept it

There’s an ambition among producers lately to elevate Solo Leveling to the same legendary status as One Piece or Naruto, especially with whispers of a potential season 3. But as exciting as that sounds, it is time for fans and studios to realize that Solo Leveling can never be One Piece; not in narrative depth, not in duration, and not in cultural significance.Furthermore, this shouldn't be considered offensive as the two properties have completely distinct goals, target audiences, and narrative aspirations. It is wrong to compare them, as a comparison between the two fails to recognize the unique qualities of each.Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.Different stories, different goals of One Piece and Solo LevelingSolo Leveling surpasses One Piece &amp; becomes the first Anime in Crunchyroll to reach 600K reviews. byu/Queasy_Fold_8704 inCrunchyrollFirst of all, One Piece is a multi-decade journey that has created an interconnected world of epic scope, with detail and complexity unrivaled in its medium. Layering characters, lore, politics, and enigmas on top of one another in a manner that fuels obsession and discussion for decades, One Piece has been doing it for more than 25 years under the guidance of Eiichiro Oda.Solo Leveling, in contrast, is a very linear power fantasy, regardless of its undeniable flair and addictive nature. Rapid action, overwhelming protagonists, and stunning visuals, along with not-so-subtle storytelling, are what drive it. Meanwhile, the type of generational world-building that One Piece is built on was never meant to be sustained by its design.Moreover, One Piece thrives on character development and thematic variety. Luffy isn’t just getting stronger; his journey is one of ideals, sacrifice, and forming deep connections. The story explores justice, freedom, colonialism, as well as dreams.Solo Leveling, on the other hand, centers almost entirely on Jinwoo’s transformation into a godlike being, so the side characters are mostly ornamental. The themes rarely stray from revenge, power, and survival. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it limits its ceiling for long-term cultural relevance.Also Read: One Piece episode 1138: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreCultural longevity vs. momentary impactThere is also the aspect of sheer volume and accessibility. One Piece has over 1,000 manga chapters, dozens of movies, and hundreds of anime episodes. It has become a rite of passage for anime fans. Solo Leveling, despite its popularity, wrapped up its story in just over 200 chapters and, by design, can’t expand much further without diluting its core appeal.Even a season 3 would be pulling from spinoffs or manufactured content, not organic story progression. That is a sign it’s already nearing its creative peak. Lastly, there is the influence; One Piece has inspired artists, creators, and even political discourse. Meanwhile, Solo Leveling is a product of an era shaped by hype cycles, algorithmic recommendations, and quick consumption.Its rise was meteoric, but it’s unlikely to be generational. Fans may currently adore it, but few will still be debating Jinwoo’s arc 20 years from now. And again, that’s fine, as not every series has to be a global monument to storytelling.So, Solo Leveling should be appreciated for what it is: a thrilling, beautifully animated power fantasy that made webtoons mainstream. It should not be ruined by setting it against titans it was never meant to rival. One Piece is a singular cultural epic, while Solo Leveling is a moment; an exhilarating one, but a moment nonetheless. Forcing them into the same race diminishes both.Also Read: One Piece episode 1137 review: Toei Animation delivers Bonney’s heartbreak and Kuma’s return in a visually intense showdownFinal thoughtsIn the end, Solo Leveling doesn’t need to become One Piece to be great. Its value lies in its immediacy, flair, and impact on the webtoon industry. Fans need to let it stand as its own achievement, not as a shadow of a longer, deeper legacy. And if there’s ever a season 3, let’s hope it stays true to itself, instead of chasing a crown it was never meant to wear.Also Read:One Piece's manga sales give fans hope of a feat no manga has ever achievedOne Piece's Hachinosu: What is Rocks D. Xebec's Pirate Paradise?10 most insane Buggy theories One Piece fans have ever concocted, rankedOne Piece Could Be a Divine Book That Grants the Power of Unlimited Imagination