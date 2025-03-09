I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 10 is set to release on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 12 am JST according to the series’ official website. With Alina’s feelings for Jade continuing to be built up and traitorous threats being teased, fans can expect to see the romance and action alike come to a head in the upcoming final episodes.

Ad

Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 10 at least has confirmed release information.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 10 release date and time

Alina may lack the energy and drive she once had in I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 10 (Image via CloverWorks)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 10 is set for a premiere in Japan at 12 am JST on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Most audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, March 14. A scant segment of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Saturday, March 15 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 10 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00AM, Friday, March 14, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00AM, Friday, March 14, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00PM, Friday, March 14, 2025 Central European Time 4:00PM, Friday, March 14, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, March 14, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00PM, Friday, March 14, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, March 15, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, March 15, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 10?

Alina may come to terms with her feelings for Jade in I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 10 (Image via CloverWorks)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was first confirmed via the platform’s release of its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule. Crunchyroll has been streaming English and German language dubs for the series, which will be produced, with no other dubs announced as of this article’s writing.

Ad

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 9 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 9 began with Alina angrily clearing a dungeon so she could attend new-employee training. She wanted to attend because the instructor was Rosetta Rhuberry, a legendary and famous receptionist whom she wanted to learn clerical skills from.

Jade and the Silver Sword would also be there to instruct and perform mock battles. She was then approached by Guildmaster Glen Garia, reminding him of his promise to hire receptionists.

Ad

He tried backpedaling, but she wouldn’t allow him to. As he left, he said he’d be counting on her “next time” as well, almost knowing a new threat approached. After a mock battle by the Silver Sword, Alina was seemingly jealous of the attention Jade got after. The receptionists then went to the Training Hall, where they’d be spending a spooky night in the allegedly haunted building. However, the so-called “ghosts” turned out to be the Silver Sword, also staying there.

Ad

Conversation with Luluee and Laila further teased Alina’s true feelings for Jade, prompting Laila to gush about the Executioner. Meanwhile, Lowe and Jade discussed the mysterious man in black, the former suggesting there was a spy among them. Alina then finally got to Rosetta’s training, but was dismayed by her answers on avoiding overtime. The episode ended with Alina’s feelings further being teased as she said she was happy to see Jade after the training.

Ad

What to expect from I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 10? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 10 should begin with Alina stuck working overtime again, and now much less motivated after meeting Rosetta than she was before. Jade and Laila will likely be present and comment on this, trying to suggest solutions, but Alina will be shooting all of them down somehow.

Focus should then shift to Alina working through her anger on her next mission with the Silver Sword, likely to be revealed as trying to identify the spy. Episode 10 should end with Guildmaster Glen Garia being revealed as the spy given his conspicuous words about relying on Alina “next time” in episode 9.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback