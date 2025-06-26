I used to think Gabi was the worst Attack on Titan character, until I saw Berthold

Attack on Titan has always been about characters with morally grey choices. Hardly any debates can be as heated as the one that surrounds Gabi Braun and Bertholdt Hoover. Gabi is often the number one target of fan hatred for having killed the much-loved Sasha Braus. However, a more in-depth analysis shows that Bertholdt's character weaknesses extend beyond it.

Ad

Even though he does not appear to be, Bertholdt is actually a far more loathsome character than the young Marleyan warrior who is a victim of tragic indoctrination due to his hypocrisy, emotional cowardice, and lack of real remorse.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

A deep dive into hypocrisy, growth, and moral complexity in Attack on Titan

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The most disturbing thing about Bertholdt is his outstanding hypocrisy. As the Colossal Titan, he ruthlessly destroyed Wall Maria, which then resulted in thousands of deaths and endless suffering.

Nevertheless, upon facing his own death, Bertholdt, like a coward, begged for his life and asked for mercy, which he never showed to his victims.

The difference between his intention to bring death and his desire for life is an utter immoral corruption. Meanwhile, Gabi's actions are based on genuine but misguided beliefs.

Ad

The underlying reason for her actions is the systematic brainwashing that Paradis Eldians were devils in the mind of the girl. She thought that by killing Sasha, she would be fighting against pure evil.

Also read: Were Zeke's actions in Attack on Titan born of pure malice or a deeply troubled childhood? Explored

Her anger, though clearly unfortunate, is a product of false doctrines rather than cruel design. The level of ignorance that Bertholdt had cannot erode the gravity of his actions to the same degree. It's the character development that makes the contrast even more vivid.

Ad

In the whole series, Gabi has been hugely developed and has been growing step by step as she sees humanity even in those whom she has learned to hate. The way she encounters Kaya, Falco, and the Braus family proves her genuine power for change and regret.

The girl has gone from being a propaganda robot of a child soldier to a person who can show pity.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bertholdt just stays the same because he does not question his ethical dilemmas until the very end of his life. Bertholdt's emotional cowardice adds more layers to his failures. He is the one who always turns to Reiner's strength, never really admits his part in the whole thing.

Even in the heights of tension, he lurks in the background, leaving others to decide what to do while following orders. He is a person who recognized the wrongness of his actions but lacked the guts to deal with them sincerely. Equally, the pain of Bertholdt's betrayal is intensified by the sincere bonds he formed during his stay.

Ad

Also read: 5 fantasy anime characters who can stop the rumbling in Attack on Titan (& 5 who would perish in no time)

Unlike Gabi, who was upfront about her enmity, Bertholdt co-existed with the Survey Corps, shared food, and bonded with the people he was about to betray. His tears in the moment of truth were empty against the background of years of calm calculation. The series notably divides the two characters as well.

Ad

Gabi is the one who really gets her character arc developed as the narrative makes a huge investment in her redemption. On the other hand, Bertholdt quietly remains a wasteland.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite both characters doing awful things, Bertholdt stands as a more loathsome person than Gabi, due to his blend of hypocrisy, cowardice, and emotional dishonesty. Attack on Titan pushes the viewers to consider their presuppositions about morality and salvation.

While Bertholdt emerges as the most irritating villain, his character is a reminder that, quite often, the most hateful of foes are not the ones who had no choice but the ones who knew better and yet acted out of malice.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More